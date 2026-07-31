These Are The Most Spectacular Car Museums

For many enthusiasts, a car is more than just transportation—it is a piece of history to see in person, hear up close, almost touch. Just step inside the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart or the Ferrari Museum in Maranello to understand that the world’s great automotive museums have become true “temples” where engines, design, and racing are celebrated. Here, the automobile is treated as a work of ingenuity, not simply an everyday object.

From MAUTO in Turin, one of the first national museums dedicated to the automobile, to the vast Musée National de l’Automobile in Mulhouse with the Schlumpf Collection, and on to the Petersen in Los Angeles or the Louwman Museum in The Hague, each stop tells a different chapter in the story of mobility.

Anyone planning a trip, however, can easily underestimate distances, opening hours, and visit times, missing important parts of the journey. A bit of planning helps avoid surprises and lets you fully enjoy the experience, from permanent collections and temporary exhibitions to special activities.

Major Automotive Museums Around The World Not To Miss

When it comes to global centers of car culture, the National Automobile Museum in Turin is a landmark: founded in 1933, it is among the world’s earliest automotive museums and today explores the relationship between people, technology, and mobility across nearly a century.

In 2026, MAUTO significantly redesigned the visitor experience with a new Design Area covering more than 17,000 square feet, developed in collaboration with Triennale Milano, and with the Albertini Hall expanded to more than 22,500 square feet to host major themed exhibitions and showcases dedicated to the challenges of Formula 1 and Enzo Ferrari’s rivals.

The Porsche Museum in Stuttgart

In Stuttgart, the Mercedes-Benz Museum creates an immersive route that symbolically begins in 1886, with a large scenic elevator that takes visitors to the automobile’s “moment zero.” Those looking to Western Europe will find in Mulhouse, France the Musée National de l’Automobile, dedicated to the Schlumpf Collection, with hundreds of vehicles displayed across a vast exhibition space.

In the Netherlands, the Louwman Collection in The Hague houses one of the oldest private collections, including examples tied to famous names such as James Bond and Elvis Presley. Across the Atlantic, the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles stands out as a benchmark for spectacular exhibitions: special showcases also arrive here, such as the one dedicated to the Fast &Furious cars at the Petersen Museum, turning the museum into a movie set.

The Petersen Museum in Los Angeles collaborated with Universal Pictures to display the finest cars from Fast & Furious Photo by: Petersen Automotive Museum

Why Automotive Museums Tell The Story Of Mobility

A visit to these spaces makes it possible to view the car as a cultural object, not just a technical one. Collections such as those in Mulhouse and at MAUTO in Turin line up vintage cars, prototypes, record-setting vehicles, and models from every continent, showing how styling and mechanical solutions changed along with society. In many cases, the display pairs bodywork with documents, film footage, and period objects, helping visitors understand how people drove, traveled, and worked in each historical era.

MAUTO in Turin

Italy’s Motor Valley is a clear example of how museums and territory are closely connected: between the Ferrari museums, the Lamborghini Museum, and institutions dedicated to Maserati or Ducati, Emilia-Romagna has become a destination for those who want to combine travel and passion. In more intimate settings, such as the Automobile Museum of San Martino in Rio, the story also extends to commercial vehicles and the machines of everyday work.

Experiences To Enjoy: Simulators, Racing Collections, And Prototypes

Today, anyone entering an automotive museum will find more than rows of cars. Many venues now feature driving simulators, multimedia installations, and interactive routes that explain aerodynamics, safety, or energy management in an immediate way.

Brand museums such as Ferrari and Lamborghini devote significant space to Formula 1 single-seaters and race cars, often displayed alongside trophies: a major draw for fans who follow the championships and want to see in person the cars that won world titles.

Ferrari Museum in Maranello Photo by: Ferrari

Another major highlight is prototypes and one-off models, which tell the story of paths never taken by series production: concept cars, show cars, and design studies. Some exhibitions also feature highly unusual models tied to the worlds of entertainment or art, such as the Mercury Bob Hope Special featured in an exhibition or supercars transformed into installations.

The custom car built by Lloyd Templeton on a Mercury V8 platform became an icon across car shows, Hollywood, and collector auctions Photo by: wheelsage

Practical tips for planning a trip through automotive museums

To map out an itinerary among car museums, it makes sense to start with three factors: distances, visit times, and reservations. A major museum such as the ones in Stuttgart or Mulhouse can easily require half a day or more if you want to take in the collections and temporary exhibitions at a relaxed pace.

What do you think?

In some cases, admission is open during broad operating hours; in others—especially at smaller or municipal museums—the visit takes place by reservation only, as in San Martino in Rio.

If the plan also includes events or festivals, such as those tied to Motor Valley, it is wise to check tickets, any shuttle services, and evening programs in advance, so you can truly make the most of the trip’s automotive potential.

The Best Automotive Museums To Visit In Italy

Museum Where What to See Official Website National Automobile Museum (MAUTO) Turin Over 200 historic cars, design, mobility, Formula 1, temporary exhibitions MAUTO Ferrari Museum Maranello and Modena Ferrari road and Formula 1 cars, exhibitions, simulators and trophies Ferrari Museum Lamborghini Automobile Museum Lamborghini

Sant'Agata Bolognese Evolution of Lamborghini production and racing cars Lamborghini Automobile Museum Horacio Pagani Museum San Cesario sul Panaro, in the province of Modena The tour includes the museum with the history of the brand and sports cars, and a walk through the production area. Horacio Pagani Museum Automobile Museum of San Martino in Rio San Martino in Rio (RE) Historic vehicles, commercial vehicles and vintage transport Automobile Museum of San Martino in Rio Nicolis Museum Villafranca di Verona It hosts as many as 10 collections with something like 200 vintage cars, 120 bicycles, 105 motorbikes and even aircraft. Nicolis Museum Alfa Romeo Historical Museum Arese (MI) The Alfa Romeo Museum tells the legendary history of the brand through a project and an exhibition that reflects its values Alfa Romeo Historical Museum

The Best Automotive Museums To Visit Abroad

Audi Museum Ingolstadt, Germany It hosts around 100 vehicles including historic cars, concepts, racing models and the legendary Auto Union Audi Museum Mercedes-Benz Museum Stuttgart, Germany The history of Mercedes-Benz from 1886 to today, cars, trucks and competitions Mercedes-Benz Museum Porsche Museum Stuttgart, Germany Iconic models such as the 356 and 911, prototypes, racing cars and exhibitions dedicated to the history of the brand Porsche Museum Musée National de l'Automobile Mulhouse, France Schlumpf Collection with over 400 historic cars, including numerous Bugattis Musée National de l'Automobile Peugeot Museum Sochaux, France In addition to cars, it exhibits concept cars, racing cars, motorcycles, bicycles and products such as coffee grinders Peugeot Museum Louwman Museum The Hague, Netherlands One of the most important private collections in the world, with over 275 vehicles Louwman Museum Petersen Automotive Museum Los Angeles, United States Racing cars, concepts, movie cars and special exhibitions Petersen Automotive Museum

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