BMW To Slash 8,000 Jobs, Mostly German Office Roles

THE BREAKDOWN BMW aims to cut about 8,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2027.

The program is aimed mainly at German white‑collar roles, not factory staff.

BMW links the move to weaker demand in China.

How big a deal is it when BMW decides to quietly shrink headcount by 8,000 people, mostly without classic layoffs? The carmaker has now confirmed its largest voluntary redundancy program to date, pitching it as a way to stay in the fight against fast‑rising Chinese brands after a profit hit tied to a sharp slump in China sales.

The plan touches roughly 5 percent of BMW’s global workforce and will run from October 2026 through the end of 2027. Most of the impact lands in Germany and is aimed squarely at office jobs, not factory shifts, a sign that BMW wants to pull structural costs out while keeping production capacity in place.

BMW Job Cuts: What The 8,000-Position Reduction Really Covers

BMW has laid out plans to shed around 8,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2027, equal to about 5 percent of its roughly 154,000 employees. Instead of closing plants or slashing assembly lines, the company is leaning on natural turnover, like retirements and the non‑renewal of temporary contracts, plus a voluntary exit program to reach that number.

More than half of the reductions are expected in Germany, where BMW employs over 80,000 people. Management agreed the plan with the works council as a cost‑cutting step after profits dropped by more than a third on the back of what has been described internally as a collapse in China sales.

Photo by: BMW

BMW's Voluntary Redundancy Program In Germany: Roles, Timing, Conditions

The center of gravity is a voluntary redundancy program for German staff in non‑production roles. From October 2026 through December 2027, offers will go to around 40,000 desk‑based employees, almost half of BMW’s roughly 85,000 permanent staff in Germany, with administration, research and development, planning, and other corporate functions in major sites such as Munich, Regensburg, Dingolfing, and Leipzig in focus.

Production line workers are explicitly excluded, so if you are on the factory floor, you are not in line for these severance offers. The company is instead preparing lump‑sum severance packages and other incentives for white‑collar staff willing to leave, with reports indicating that buyouts are available only in Germany even though the 8,000‑job headline number is global.

The trigger here is not one bad quarter, but sustained pressure in China. BMW has flagged tougher conditions and intense competition from Chinese EV makers as key reasons profits fell by more than a third, with China sales described as collapsing.

Management has tied the 8,000‑job plan directly to that backdrop, framing it as a way to get leaner versus Chinese rivals and absorb slimmer margins on electric models without resorting to mass layoffs in its plants.

Photo by: BMW

How BMW's Move Compares With Other German Automakers

BMW is not operating in a vacuum inside Germany’s auto sector. Volkswagen has signaled deep restructuring and potential staff reductions as part of its response to the same Chinese competition and EV transition pressures, with internal messages pointing to possible Volkswagen job cuts affecting up to 100,000 positions and further reporting on how the VW Group memo about 100,000 layoffs fits into a plan to simplify its brand and model portfolio.

What do you think?

Other German‑linked brands are also tightening. Porsche has been tied to plans for around 5,000 additional layoffs in a separate cost‑cutting program, and Ford’s European operations, including Germany, have already seen job cuts tied to slower than expected EV demand.

Motor1's Take: BMW’s decision to cut mainly office roles while shielding factories shows it wants to shave recurring costs without choking production. That lowers the risk of strikes or sudden output shocks, but it also raises the risk of losing experience in R&D and planning at a time when speed and efficiency matter more than ever.

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