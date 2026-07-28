BMW Might Build The Electric Convertible We've Been Waiting For

the breakdown BMW is reportedly developing an all-electric i4 Convertible that could arrive in 2028.

The rumored drop-top would likely feature a fabric roof, four-seat layout, and next-generation battery technology with faster charging and improved efficiency.

The i4 Convertible would join a very small group of electric convertibles on the market.

With the new i3 already public, BMW is hard at work on its next electric car: an i4 Convertible. This model would ride on the company's dedicated Neue Klasse EV architecture and join a rumored electric i4 Coupe, giving BMW a pair of two-door EVs to complement its growing battery-powered lineup.

According to reports from BMWBlog, the i4 Convertible carries the internal codename NA3 and will closely mirror the formula of today's gasoline-powered 4 Series Convertible. That means a traditional fabric soft top, four seats, and two doors instead of a retractable hardtop. A coupe variant, reportedly codenamed NA2, is also said to be in development alongside the convertible.

BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition Photo by: BMW

A new i4 Convertible would make BMW one of the few automakers to offer an electric droptop. Buyers currently have almost no options in the segment, with the fully electric Maserati GranCabrio Folgore standing as one of the only production EV convertibles currently on sale.

While BMW hasn't revealed any specifications for the rumored i4 Convertible, the model would likely use the automaker's next-generation Neue Klasse EV platform. That could mean an 800-volt electrical architecture, sixth-generation batteries, and improved range and charging performance compared with today's BMW electric vehicles.

Powertrain details remain unknown, but the i4 Convertible could potentially offer both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, with output ranging from around 300 horsepower in entry-level versions to more powerful dual-motor variants.

What do you think?

While BMW hasn't confirmed the project publicly, our colleagues at Motor1 Germany did manage to snag spy photos of the droptop i4 in action. The timing would also fit with the company's broader Neue Klasse rollout. The electric i4 Convertible could arrive in 2028.

7 Source: BMW

Motor1's Take: BMW refuses to give up on convertibles. One of the last remaining automakers to offer multiple convertible options, an i4 cabriolet would make a lot of sense for buyers wanting an open-top EV experience.

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