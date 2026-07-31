Woman Takes Toyota To The Dealership. Then They Say They Lost Her Keys: ‘They Were Playing Games’

While many say that you can simply go to a trusted mechanic for your car’s needs, some insist that you visit your car’s dealership.

There are some practical reasons for this. Your car might be under warranty, or it may require special parts that are more easily obtained from a dealership than from a local repairman.

Some also say that the service received at dealerships is better than what one might get from a local, smaller shop. However, as one recent video shows, that isn’t always the case.

What Happened To This Woman’s Car?

In a video with over 282,000 views, TikTok user @xoxoymv recounts a miserable experience she says she had at a car dealership.

According to the TikToker, she visited Freeway Toyota in Hanford, California, with her vehicle. Soon after arriving, however, she says the dealership lost her keys.

“Unfortunately, we cannot find them right now,” an employee can be heard saying in the video, referring to the keys. “We're gonna have to look through the cars. I'm so sorry.”

The employee then says that, if they cannot find the key, they will replace it. Not only that, but they offered her a loaner car in the meantime.

This was, it seems, not enough for the TikToker.

“I had the baby's car seat, I had my computer. It's frustrating,” she states.

In the text overlaying the video, she adds that the process took two hours and that she left without an oil change.

“Horrible experience!” she says in the caption. “And to think I wanted to trade in my SUV and buy a bigger one there. Yeahhh big no lol.”

Gallery: Burnin Key Cars 11 Source: Motor1.com

What Should You Do If A Dealership Loses Your Keys?

Hopefully you will never be in a situation where a car dealership loses your keys. But if you are, there’s no need to panic. In fact, you’re probably already at the very place that can resolve the issue the fastest.

In a Reddit thread on the topic, users advised bringing in a spare key, then asking the dealership to reprogram it and a new key to your vehicle. As the dealership is at fault for the lost key, they will likely do this free of charge. It’s still a good idea to clarify whether this will be the case beforehand.

Some may fear that their lost key means that whoever finds it will have access to their vehicle. This is one of the benefits of following the aforementioned advice. By reprogramming both keys, whoever finds your lost key will no longer have access to your vehicle.

If desired, one may want to reach out to their insurance provider and inform them of the lost key. While many insurers do not provide coverage for lost keys, some do, or they may be able to assist the driver with lost keys in other ways.

“Why Keep You Hostage?”

In the comments section, users expressed their frustration with the TikToker’s situation.

“They can make a key in like 10 minutes. Why not do that while they continue to look? Why keep you hostage?” asked a user.

“I work at a car dealership. All they have to do is cut a blade key by your vin number. That can open the doors so you can get your stuff,” offered another. “[They’re] trying to save money by not getting you a new key right away because not only do they have to replace the lost one but replace your backup key too since it’ll be a new program.”

What do you think?

“Omg, the same thing happened to a family member of mine there. Exact same thing,” alleged a third. “They lost her keys, gave her a rental, and had her keys replaced.”

Motor1 reached out to Freeway Toyota via email and phone call, and @xoxoymv via TikTok direct message and comment. This piece will be updated if either responds.

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