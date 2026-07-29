Will Audi Finally Build A G-Class Rival? Here's Everything We Know

If Audi actually builds a large, hard-core off-road SUV like the one shown in this rendering, the line of potential buyers could be very long indeed. The automaker has been discussing the launch of a direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the Land Rover Defender for several years, and it could do well among affluent buyers.

Details about the car are still a mystery, but rumors have been flying ever since Audi suggested it was interested in an off-roader. In May, the company said it was "evaluating" a rugged SUV. It’s likely Scout Motors’ new models might serve as the basis for Audi’s rugged SUV.

With this preview, based on Audi's latest design language, we look at all the information currently available on what could become the first true off-roader from the Four Rings. This is everything we know about Audi's potential rugged SUV.

What Will It Look Like?

Audi Off-Road SUV Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1.com

Audi's goal would be to preserve the brand's visual identity while reinterpreting it in a more extreme way. That means we expect an upright front end with slim lighting units, heavily flared fenders, metal underbody protection, model-specific bumpers with better approach angles, and more ground clearance than the brand's current SUVs.

In other words, the design direction previewed by the Concept C and the Audi Nuvolari would be pushed even further toward a more upright stance.

Large front grilles and slim horizontal headlights round out a package that also includes large-diameter all-terrain tires, wider tracks, and integrated roof rails, elements that are now typical of the most adventure-focused off-road vehicles.

If it reaches production, the new model could clearly distinguish itself from the Q6, Q7, and Q8, with styling closer to traditional 4x4s than road-focused crossovers, while still retaining Audi's modern, high-tech, and distinctive design language.

What Platform Will It Ride On?

Audi has not released any technical details about a future off-roader, but several reports suggest the new SUV could leverage the Volkswagen Group. One possibility is the use of the body-on-frame architecture developed by Scout Motors.

It’s a battery-electric vehicle first and foremost, with a range-extended version available. This would reduce Audi's development costs, but it also comes with challenges.

What Will Power It?

Scout Traveler Photo by: Scout Motors

If Audi opts to use the Scout platform, it could limit the possible powertrains. The architecture was designed to be a battery-electric vehicle first, and while there is a range-extended version, it uses the gas engine to charge the battery.

The EV, available as a truck and SUV, has up to 350 miles of range, while the range-extended version offers over 500 hp. Scout’s cars will come standard with two motors and all-wheel drive.

When Will It Debut?

While Audi has been talking about a dedicated off-road model for over three years, the company has not announced a production version. If the automaker is banking on using the Scout platform, the SUV might not arrive until 2028 or later. Scout is planning to begin production sometime in 2027.

Photo by: Motor1.com

How Much Will it Cost?

It’s difficult to determine where Audi could position its new off-road SUV. The Land Rover Defender 90, the entry-level model, starts at $62,950 for the 296-hp V6.

What do you think?

There is also the Defender Octa. It has a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter mild-hybrid V8 with 626 hp and costs $160,750. The Mercedes G550 is far more expensive, starting at $155,750. The AMG G63 starts at just over $200,000.

We expect the Audi SUV to fall somewhere between the Land Rover and G-Class price-wise.

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