BMW's Off-Road SUV Might Not Happen After All

THE BREAKDOWN BMW was reportedly building a G-Class rival.

The off-road SUV was codenamed G75 and expected to ride on an upgraded X5 platform.

It reportedly did not make it past the final approval round.

Bad news for those of you looking to get off the beaten path in a Bavarian: It looks like BMW’s Mercedes-Benz G-Class rival is dead. The rugged off-road SUV has not received final approval from the automaker for production, and reports suggest it could be on the chopping block.

According to BMW Blog citing "sources familiar with the program," the automaker’s new SUV did not make it past the final approval round. To its credit, BMW has never confirmed it would produce such a vehicle, but the company has hinted at it before.

In February, Frank van Meel, the BMW M boss, said he "wouldn’t say no" to a performance M off-road SUV. A report from last year suggested BMW was seriously considering launching a purpose-built off-road vehicle.

BMW G-Class Rival Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

What Was BMW’s Off-Road SUV?

The BMW off-road SUV was expected to ride on an upgraded X5 platform. Internally, the automaker allegedly codenamed the project G74.

While BMW released no details about the project, rumors suggested the SUV would use an upgraded version of the X5 platform. The SUV was rumored to be a spiritual successor to the XM halo vehicle, which is expected to exit the lineup in 2028.

What do you think?

BMW isn’t the only luxury automaker looking to compete with the G-Wagon and Land Rover Range Rover. Genesis, Audi, and Cadillac have all shown interest in the segment, and off-roading is only becoming more popular.

Motor1’s Take: Despite the G-Wagon's wild success, it’s a unique vehicle in the market that other automakers might not be able to replicate. Going all-in on a niche product is an expensive endeavor that takes more than just building a competitive vehicle.

Source: BMW Blog

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