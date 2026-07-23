Why Most New Cars Don't Have Spare Tires Anymore

If you’ve bought a new car recently and checked underneath the cargo floor expecting to find a spare tire—we've got bad news. You may have been surprised to find nothing but a tire repair kit or an empty storage compartment.

Spare tires used to be a standard feature on nearly every new vehicle, but more and more automakers have stopped including them. While it might seem like a simple cost-cutting move, there are several reasons why the spare tire has slowly disappeared from new cars.

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Automakers Are Trying To Reduce Weight

One of the biggest reasons automakers are eliminating spare tires is weight.

A full-size spare tire, wheel, jack, and lug wrench can add anywhere from 30 to 60 pounds to a vehicle. That might not sound like much, but every pound matters when manufacturers are trying to improve fuel economy and meet increasingly strict emissions standards.

For electric vehicles, weight savings are even more important. Removing a spare tire helps automakers maximize efficiency and squeeze out a few extra miles of range.

Run-Flat Tires And Repair Kits Became More Common

Instead of carrying a spare, many automakers now rely on alternative solutions.

Some vehicles come equipped with run-flat tires that can continue driving for a limited distance after losing air pressure. Others include a tire sealant kit and a small compressor designed to temporarily repair minor punctures.

The idea is that most drivers will never need a spare tire, so carrying one around every day is unnecessary.

Cost Savings Also Play A Role

There’s no denying that removing a spare tire saves automakers money.

A spare tire setup requires the tire itself, a wheel, a jack, mounting hardware, and additional assembly time. Removing those parts lowers production costs and can slightly improve a vehicle’s efficiency ratings.

However, many automakers argue that weight reduction and packaging benefits are the primary reasons.

Drivers Aren’t Exactly Happy About Losing The Spare Tire

While automakers have their reasons for removing spare tires, many drivers aren’t convinced the trade-off is worth it.

On forums like Reddit, owners have repeatedly complained that tire repair kits and inflators are not a true replacement for having a spare tire. In one discussion on Reddit’s r/askcarguys community, several users argued that manufacturers are prioritizing weight savings and cost reductions over convenience in an emergency.

One commenter summed up the frustration, writing that tire repair kits "are not anywhere as good as just having an actual spare tire," while others pointed out that removing the spare helps automakers reduce weight and improve fuel economy.

Another common complaint is that a repair kit only works for certain types of punctures. A nail in the tread might be fixable, but a shredded sidewall or badly damaged tire can leave drivers stranded. In a separate Reddit discussion, one driver shared that a tire sealant kit failed during a flat, leaving them waiting hours for roadside assistance.

Still, some owners acknowledge that spare tires rarely get used. Modern tires are more durable than they were decades ago, and many drivers would rather rely on roadside assistance than change a tire themselves.

For buyers who frequently travel long distances, drive on unpaved roads, or live in remote areas, a spare tire remains an important feature to consider before purchasing a new vehicle.

The Spare Tire Isn’t Gone Everywhere

Despite the trend, some vehicles still come with spare tires—particularly trucks, off-road SUVs, and vehicles designed for long-distance travel.

What do you think?

Models built with adventure in mind often prioritize reliability over a small weight reduction. For these vehicles, having a spare tire can be the difference between continuing a trip and being stranded.

For many everyday cars and crossovers, though, the spare tire has become another piece of automotive history that is slowly disappearing. Just like CD players and physical buttons, it’s a feature that many drivers remember—but fewer new vehicles include.

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