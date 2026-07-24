Woman Shops For Tesla. Then She Learns The Real Reason It's Better To Lease—Not Buy

Online finance enthusiast The Accounting Professor (@theaccountingprof) argued that leasing a Tesla Model 3 in 2026 is a much better option than buying it outright.

“Here’s why I would still lease a Model 3, even if financing was at 0.99%,” she states in an online post, before delving into why.

On a green screen in her video, she shows off a Model 3 purchase page on Tesla’s website. The information shows several trim and drivetrain configurations, as well as options for financing and leasing. In the clip, the Accounting Professor has the rear-wheel drive $299/month leasing selection highlighted.

“This is the current lease deal on a base Model 3 advertised at $299 a month, but that’s with some money down,” she states.

Next, her video transitions to a financial breakdown screen detailing what folks would expect to pay each and every month without forking over cash upfront.

“With zero down, you’re at effectively $383 a month, and total net cash paid over the three-year term is about $15,000,” she says.

According to the breakdown, drivers get 12,000 miles per year with the Model 3 over a 36-month term. Lease fees amount to $1,090, resulting in a total bill of $14,878 for temporary ownership of the EV.

She does mention, however, that this sum doesn’t include “any title, taxes, and registration.”

Leasing A Tesla Model 3: Why She Thinks It’s A Great Deal

Afterward, she went on to explain why she believes that leasing a Model 3 is a way better option than financing.

“I’ll put this math in the caption, but effectively, this lease converts to an APR of 1.88%. For the sake of the argument, and using the example that I already posted on this base model, let’s assume they are offering 0.99% on their cheaper models: I still wouldn’t finance if I was buying this new personally,” she said.

She continued, “So, first of all, even if I stretch the loan to six years, my monthly payment is still decently higher than the lease option here.”

And according to the financial data she presents on screen to users, this is the case. With a 72-month financing term, buyers are stuck with a $529/month car note, as opposed to the $383 leasing choice. For her, betting on what the Model 3’s worth is going to be after you’re done financing it doesn’t warrant financing.

“The risk of buying instead of leasing is that you’re at the mercy of what the resale value will be on this car in three years. This is what I like to look at. … So, I think of it as to be at the same, about $15,000 net cash paid, not including taxes and such. Am I going to be able to sell this thing at about $23,000 three years from now?”

What’s The Value Of A Pre-Owned Tesla?

The Accounting Professor expressed that she doesn’t feel confident a financed Tesla Model 3 would fetch the portion of its MSRP necessary to not be under on it with financing.

“Which basically means I have to be able to sell this for 62% of MSRP, which, Tesla pre-owned models have not kept up with those residual values the last few years,” she says.

However, several 2023 Tesla Model 3 vehicles are for sale at much higher than this $23,000 figure. Cars.com features numerous rear-wheel-drive, standard-range Model 3s going for this price and more. One Oakland, California, Model 3 with 77,000 miles on it listed for $23,080 is currently advertised as being part of a “pending deal.”

In fact, the lowest price for a 2023 Model 3 around the 30,000-mile mark on the site is listed for $25,950, and the highest base model commands a $32,988 asking price. (Note: these are for models that have one driver, with no reported accidents.)

The Accounting Professor maintains that leasing is probably in the best interest of those interested in a Model 3, however.

“There’s obviously a lot of other things to consider here as well beyond the scope of what I’m talking about in this video. And keep in mind that I’m usually not a huge fan of leasing based on my previous videos. But if I were to want a new Model 3, leasing will be an attractive option to me here,” she says.

Another added benefit of going the leasing route, according to the finance enthusiast's social media post, is that buyers can “dodge the depreciation risk” in the event “Tesla cuts prices again.” And it’s understandable why she feels this way, as some Tesla owners suffered a whopping 36% depreciation on their cars after just 12 months of ownership.

The Accounting Professor went on to argue that Tesla’s done this “consistently for a few years now as they keep experiencing increasing competition” in the EV space.

Other Reasons Why Leasing Might Be A Great Option

It’s also worth mentioning that Tesla’s warranty covers most parts for 50,000 miles, which is well under the amount of miles a new car buyer would typically drive during a lease term.

Additionally, in 2025, Tesla had the most recalls per 100 vehicles it manufactures, which may spook some car buyers thinking about purchasing an EV from the automaker from making a long-term commitment.

Leasing may not work for everyone, though, especially if they’re routinely clocking in well over 1,000 miles each month. Motor1 checked $0-down leasing options for a new, standard-range Tesla Model 3 with 15,000 miles per year.

What do you think?

According to the EV brand’s website, drivers in the Northern New Jersey area would have to pay $498 per month for this option with the state’s $1,500 state EV incentive. An additional $2,500 per month income-based EV incentive brings that amount down to $424 per month. Note: These prices are also without any added taxes and fees.

Motor1 has reached out to Tesla and The Accounting Professor via email for further comment. We will update this story if they respond.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy