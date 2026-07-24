The 2027 Nissan Z Is More Expensive, But It Gets One Smart Upgrade

the breakdown The 2027 Nissan Z starts at $45,735, with prices increasing across the lineup.

A redesigned fuel tank helps prevent fuel starvation during hard cornering on track.

The Z Nismo finally offers a six-speed manual transmission for 2027.

The good news is that the lightly refreshed 2027 Nissan Z is almost here. The bad news is that buyers will have to pay a bit more to park one in the garage. But there are some meaningful upgrades to note, especially if you’re eyeing the hottest version.

The 2027 Nissan Z starts at $45,735 (with the mandatory $1,245 destination fee), an increase of $1,510 over last year's model. The mid-level Z Performance now starts at $55,725, while the range-topping Z Nismo begins at $68,505.

For 2027, Nissan updated the Z’s front fascia with a cleaner, more aggressive design, replaced the Nissan badge on the nose with a retro-inspired "Z" emblem, and added a new Shinkai Green Pearl paint color. It looks sick.

2027 Nissan Z Shinkai Green Pearl Photo by: Nissan

Nissan also added one very clever upgrade to the Z for 2027—but it’s not something you’ll see. The automaker redesigned the sports car’s fuel tank, making it better suited for track driving by helping prevent fuel starvation during sustained high-G cornering. Neat.

Performance models receive a few extra goodies, including larger shock absorbers designed to improve ride quality and body control, new 19-inch forged wheels, a Qi2 wireless charger, and the option of a tan interior instead of the usual black cabin.

Under the hood, nothing changes—and that's probably fine with most buyers.

Every standard Z continues to use Nissan's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 producing 400 horsepower, while the Z Nismo sticks with its 420-hp version of the same engine. Buyers can still choose between the standard six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic on most trims, while the Nismo officially joins the manual club for 2027.

What do you think?

2027 Nissan Z Pricing

Nissan Z Sport: $47,735

Nissan Z Performance: $55,725

Nissan Z Nismo: $68,505

The updated 2027 Nissan Z is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships later this summer.

Motor1's Take: A new model year means a new price. That's common across the industry. But the 2027 Z does get a few upgrades that potentially make this version worth it over the 2026 model, most notably the fuel tank upgrade for anyone looking to take their cars to the track.

Gallery: 2027 Nissan Z

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