The 2027 Nissan Z Is More Expensive, But It Gets One Smart Upgrade
The base Z starts at $45,735, while the range-topping Z Nismo costs $68,505.
the breakdown
- The 2027 Nissan Z starts at $45,735, with prices increasing across the lineup.
- A redesigned fuel tank helps prevent fuel starvation during hard cornering on track.
- The Z Nismo finally offers a six-speed manual transmission for 2027.
The good news is that the lightly refreshed 2027 Nissan Z is almost here. The bad news is that buyers will have to pay a bit more to park one in the garage. But there are some meaningful upgrades to note, especially if you’re eyeing the hottest version.
The 2027 Nissan Z starts at $45,735 (with the mandatory $1,245 destination fee), an increase of $1,510 over last year's model. The mid-level Z Performance now starts at $55,725, while the range-topping Z Nismo begins at $68,505.
For 2027, Nissan updated the Z’s front fascia with a cleaner, more aggressive design, replaced the Nissan badge on the nose with a retro-inspired "Z" emblem, and added a new Shinkai Green Pearl paint color. It looks sick.
2027 Nissan Z Shinkai Green Pearl
Nissan also added one very clever upgrade to the Z for 2027—but it’s not something you’ll see. The automaker redesigned the sports car’s fuel tank, making it better suited for track driving by helping prevent fuel starvation during sustained high-G cornering. Neat.
Performance models receive a few extra goodies, including larger shock absorbers designed to improve ride quality and body control, new 19-inch forged wheels, a Qi2 wireless charger, and the option of a tan interior instead of the usual black cabin.
Under the hood, nothing changes—and that's probably fine with most buyers.
Every standard Z continues to use Nissan's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 producing 400 horsepower, while the Z Nismo sticks with its 420-hp version of the same engine. Buyers can still choose between the standard six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic on most trims, while the Nismo officially joins the manual club for 2027.
2027 Nissan Z Pricing
- Nissan Z Sport: $47,735
- Nissan Z Performance: $55,725
- Nissan Z Nismo: $68,505
The updated 2027 Nissan Z is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships later this summer.
Motor1's Take: A new model year means a new price. That's common across the industry. But the 2027 Z does get a few upgrades that potentially make this version worth it over the 2026 model, most notably the fuel tank upgrade for anyone looking to take their cars to the track.
Gallery: 2027 Nissan Z
Nissan
- Make: Nissan
- Model:
- URL: Nissan
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