Mercedes Had The Nurburgring All To Itself For Wild AMG V8 Coupe Test

The Breakdown Dealers claim the CLE-based Mythos has well over 600 horsepower.

Mercedes-AMG will allegedly sell only 30 units.

A toned-down Black Series with a longer production run is reportedly on the way.

As we learned earlier this week, the V8-powered AMG C63 sadly isn’t coming back anytime soon. However, Mercedes will soon have an eight-cylinder coupe derived from the same sports sedan. This delightfully hardcore CLE is about to become the second member of the company’s ultra-exclusive Mythos series, following the SL-based PureSpeed launched a couple of years ago.

According to YouTuber Carspotter Jeroen, who shot the video, Mercedes rented the Nürburgring for a private test session with the Mythos-spec CLE. That meant the company had the track all to itself, without worrying about potential interference from other automakers' prototypes. Booking the Nordschleife for solo testing usually happens late in the development process, so the world premiere is likely drawing closer.

Whether a lap record attempt also took place is unclear, but there’s no pressure to chase records since the AMG One remains the undisputed king among production cars with a blistering lap time of 6 minutes and 29.09 seconds. It’s highly unlikely the range-topping CLE can get close to that, and even if it does, Mercedes probably doesn’t want to steal the AMG One’s thunder.

It Could Have Over 600 Horsepower

The camouflaged prototype is far more than a souped-up CLE, giving the impression that Mercedes-AMG went all out with the upgrades. From the stacked exhaust tips to the massive rear wing, the next Mythos model means business. It also features a large hood scoop to help cool what is expected to be the new flat-plane-crank V8, rumored to produce 646 horsepower.

Dealers invited to a private meeting in Sindelfingen, Germany, claim Mercedes intends to build only 30 units worldwide. While nothing is confirmed yet, a CLE 63 Black Series with a higher production run could happen as well. It would presumably carry a lower price tag, as it wouldn’t be quite as extreme as the Mythos.

In fact, some prototypes spotted testing in recent months didn’t look nearly as outlandish as this one. Those may have been previewing the lesser version, if there is such a thing when talking about a Black Series model. Either way, the CLE is definitely getting the V8 treatment in one form or another, and that hopefully means an E63 will return one day with the right number of cylinders.

In the meantime, the Mythos should whet our appetite for more V8 models. Expect it to break cover in the coming months before deliveries begin in 2027. If Mercedes is really making only 30 units, as the rumor mill claims, we wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve already been spoken for. With emissions regulations growing ever stricter globally, the meanest CLE of the bunch may be part of a dying breed.

Mercedes-AMG CLE-Based Mythos Model Teasers 5 Source: Mercedes-AMG

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The new Mythos should represent AMG at its best, skipping downsizing and electrification in favor of an honest-to-goodness V8. Even before its official debut, it’s already clear the CLE has hit the gym to shed weight and bulk up, much like BMW did with the M4 CSL a few years ago. There also appears to be a significant amount of aerodynamic trickery involved, well beyond the attention-grabbing rear wing.

While pricing remains unknown, it will almost certainly be eye-wateringly expensive, venturing deep into six-figure territory with a hefty premium over the $77,650 CLE 53. Whether the Mythos will cost twice as much, three times as much, or even more remains a mystery. But with Mythos sitting above everything else in the Mercedes hierarchy, it will cater exclusively to the brand's wealthiest customers.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube

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