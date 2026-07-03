Mercedes Has 10 New Models Coming In 2026. Here's All Of Them

Mercedes wasn’t kidding around when it said 2026 would bring the "biggest product and tech launch program in the company’s history." It’s only the middle of the year, but we’ve already seen a myriad of new or updated products, with more on the way in the coming months.

The core brand, along with the AMG and Maybach subsidiaries, is working hard to reverse the 2025 sales slump. Demand dropped a whopping nine percent last year, to just 1,800,800 vehicles. Not only is Mercedes renewing models, but it’s also extending the life cycle of many of its core products, like the A-Class.

There's still more to come as the year goes on, but here's everything we know Mercedes has planned for 2026.

Mercedes S-Class: The Flagship

2027 Mercedes S-Class Photo by: Zander Sutton | Motor1

Mercedes had a strong start to the year by rolling out the S-Class facelift. Stuttgart’s updated flagship brought the inevitable three-pointed star motif to the headlights and taillights. Inside, the dashboard continues to feature a cornucopia of screens, but they’re now arranged differently to echo the fully electric EQS. Oh, and you can now order the full-size luxury sedan without any leather. Instead, the seats are upholstered in a combination of leatherette and textile.

Under the hood, there’s a new flat-plane-crank V8 for the S580, which produces 530 horsepower. Upgrading to the already revealed Maybach version unlocks the option of the mighty V12, but not everywhere. Mercedes only offers the twin-turbo 6.0-liter powerhouse in North America, China, and the Middle East. Why not Europe? Ever-stricter emissions regulations have kicked the venerable twelve-cylinder mill out of the continent.

There’s also a third, lesser-known flavor of the S-Class that got an update this year: the Guard. Mercedes’ armored luxury cocoon inherits the same styling, hardware, and tech tweaks as the regular car, which is claimed to be more than 50 percent new thanks to over 2,700 parts not shared with the pre-facelifted model. The biggest difference is the VR10 ballistic protection, along with other Guard-specific changes such as the emergency fresh-air system and Michelin PAX run-flat tires.

Mercedes C-Class EQ: The Luxury Sedan Goes Electric

2027 Mercedes C-Class With EQ Technology Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

An electric C-Class has been a long time coming, and now it’s finally here. Although it shares the name with the long-running combustion-engine car, that’s where the similarities end. It looks substantially different with its retro-inspired grille, and at the same time, it isn’t as bulbous as past EQ models like the bigger EQE and EQS.

The interior is a screen fest with a 39.1-inch continuous display in the more expensive versions. Because it rides on a dedicated EV platform, it has a front trunk and a longer wheelbase than the gas-fueled C-Class. The longer wheelbase frees up more interior space, making it a better companion during longer trips.

At the heart of the C-Class Electric is a 94.5-kilowatt-hour battery good for 473 miles (762 kilometers) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. Owners can juice up the battery at up to 330 kW, in which case it takes only 10 minutes to add 202 miles (325 kilometers) of range. As for power, the C400 4Matic launch model produces 482 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: Exclusively Electric

2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Sticking with sedans, although it’s technically a five-door liftback, the 2027 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is Affalterbach’s first EV built on a dedicated platform. It looks almost as wild as the GT XX concept before it and tries to emulate the V8 experience with artificial engine sounds and even simulated gear changes. That still doesn’t make it a direct successor to the first generation, but Mercedes hopes it will convince customers to make the switch. Will it work? Let’s say we’re skeptical.

On paper, the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is amazing. The range-topping GT63, with its three axial-flux motors, delivers an insane 1,153 hp and 1,475 lb-ft (2,000 Nm) of torque, sprinting to 60 mph (96 km/h) in two seconds flat. It uses a 106-kWh battery with up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) of WLTP range and charges at up to 600 kW, adding 286 miles (460 kilometers) of range in just 10 minutes.

The interior is a typical Mercedes affair, with triple screens separated by overly thick bezels. Physical controls are kept to a minimum, but at least the second-generation model has rotary knobs between the seats to quickly adjust certain settings without fumbling through submenus. The striking electric liftback seats two people in the back, although buyers can opt for a three-seat bench.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S / GLS 63: Now With A New V8

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Sticking with AMGs, but this time with a combustion engine, the biggest Mercedes SUVs have received a twin-turbo V8 with 603 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). It’s a flat-plane-crank V8 with a 4.0-liter displacement and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to reduce fuel consumption and slash emissions. Both the GLE 63 S and the GLS 63 come standard with air suspension and an electronically controlled rear locking differential.

The luxo-barges also share AMG Active Ride Control, which scans the road ahead up to 1,000 times per second to reduce body roll. The GLE is the quicker of the two, hitting 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, whereas its bigger brother takes 3.9 seconds. Because of an electronic top-speed limiter, neither will go any faster than 174 mph (280 km/h).

Styling-wise, the duo predictably leans hard into the three-pointed star theme that is gradually spreading across the lineup. The interior is also familiar if you’ve seen the latest Mercedes models, with their upright dashboards dominated by screens. For buyers with deeper pockets, the company’s Manufaktur program offers pricey upgrades such as Yacht Blue and Tartufo Brown leather.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 53: Six Cylinders Are Back

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Coupe Photo by: Zander Sutton | Motor1

Following the backlash surrounding its immensely complicated four-cylinder plug-in hybrid setup, AMG is reverting to larger engines. The GLC 43 and GLC 63 are making way for the new GLC 53 with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It makes 443 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm), or 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) for 10 seconds when the overboost function is active. Mercedes says the AMG-flavored GLC hits 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and tops out at 167 mph (270 km/h).

The GLC 53 can also be had as a "coupe," and both versions feature a drift mode, a first for a Mercedes crossover. It also comes standard with rear-wheel steering to reduce the turning circle at low speeds and increase stability at higher speeds. The inline-six sends power to all four wheels through a nine-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, and buyers can also opt for an electronically limited-slip differential.

Mercedes marks the return of six cylinders in the GLC by giving the AMG 53 models a new exhaust system with "special resonators" for a beefier soundtrack. Whether the 63 version will return is unclear, so for the time being, this will be the range-topping version.

Mercedes VLE: The Electric Luxury Van

2027 Mercedes-Benz VLE Photo by: Chris Rosales / Motor1

One of the more interesting newcomers from Mercedes is the VLE, an attempt to combine the poshness of a luxury sedan with the practicality of a minivan. The so-called "Grand Limousine" is a $130,000 EV built on a dedicated platform, with a generous list of standard equipment and acres of legroom inside. As we recently discovered during a test drive, the materials are of high quality, and there's little of the dreaded plasticky feel that plagues some models.

The VLE 400 has plenty of punch from its dual-motor setup, producing 415 hp and 490 lb-ft (665 Nm) of torque while drawing power from an 115-kWh battery. It offers up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) of range on a single charge and needs only 15 minutes of charging to add 355 km (221 miles) of range.

Being a van, it has an impressively flexible interior with three-row seating for up to eight people. It comes with removable seats and aims to deliver a sumptuous ride thanks to its air suspension. Mercedes goes as far as to say the VLE "handles like a compact car and rides like a true premium limousine." For those who need even more space inside, an even bigger version will arrive in 2027, stretching to 215.9 inches (5,484 mm) long, or about as long as a Maybach S-Class. Speaking of which, the VLE will receive the Maybach treatment as the even more luxurious VLS.

Mercedes C-Class: Mid-Cycle Facelift Inching Closer

2027 Mercedes C-Class Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1.com

The electric C-Class we mentioned earlier is likely to be joined by a mid-cycle update for the conventionally powered C-Class. It’s been a long time coming, given that this generation has already been around for five years. Inside and out, the styling is likely to follow the electric model, since Mercedes has pledged to align the design of its ICE and EV offerings for a more cohesive portfolio.

Since the GLC 53 is already out and about with six cylinders, a C53 is all but confirmed. The AMG version should come in both sedan and wagon body styles. As much as we'd like a new C63 with a V8 engine, we wouldn't hold our breath. Mercedes is likely reserving the larger engine for more expensive models in higher segments. Nevertheless, the inline-six without a plug should lure in customers who didn't want to deal with the complexity and weight of the old C63.

With Euro 7 looming, Mercedes is likely to clean up the C-Class's combustion engines further while keeping the diesel alive for a few more years. The updated luxury sedan will have to duke it out with the next-generation BMW 3 Series, which recently debuted as the fully electric i3 aimed squarely at the C-Class Electric.

Mercedes GLA: The Entry-Level Crossover

2027 Mercedes GLA Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1.com

From a volume perspective, the next-generation GLA might be the most important model Mercedes is launching in 2026. Mercedes will likely unveil it in the coming months, and we might even see it in October at the Paris Motor Show. Echoing the latest compact models, the new crossover will share the same design, regardless of whether combustion engines or electric motors power it.

The technical specifications are likely to mirror those of other Mercedes models in this segment, namely the CLA/CLA Shooting Brake, as well as the GLB. Expect single- and dual-motor electric derivatives with 58-kWh and 85-kWh batteries, offered alongside a mild-hybrid 1.5-liter combustion engine in multiple tune levels. The electric GLA will offer a choice between rear- and all-wheel drive, whereas the gas-fueled model will be available in front- and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Sales of the new GLA should kick off either by the end of the year or in early 2027, with Europe expected to lead the way before Mercedes brings its smallest crossover to North America.

Mercedes CLE: V8 Is Happening!

2027 Mercedes CLE Mythos camouflaged prototype (teaser) Photo by: Mercedes-AMG

Following a lengthy teaser campaign, a V8-powered CLE is coming soon. Mercedes hasn't said when the wraps are coming off, but we likely won't have to wait much longer. There might be two versions: a hardcore, limited-run model that will join the Mythos series and a regular-production CLE 63. In the Mythos model, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is believed to produce 646 hp, according to dealers who saw the car behind closed doors a few months ago.

The Mythos-spec CLE is reportedly set for a production run of just 30 units, and official teaser images reveal it will feature a much more aggressive body than the standard car. The photos released so far have depicted two different cars, with one looking far meaner than the other. That would explain the rumors of separate Mythos and 63 versions.

Whether we'll see both later this year is unclear, but make no mistake, the CLE is about to get a V8.

New Mercedes Models: What Else?

2027 Mercedes Little G Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1.com

Mercedes has been teasing the return of the G-Class Cabriolet and a smaller G, but it's unclear whether either will break cover this year. The droptop model is believed to get the AMG G63 treatment with a brawny V8, while the "Little G" will be offered with both combustion engines and electric drivetrains.

What do you think?

The company had originally planned to sell the smaller G as a purely electric model, but American dealers pushed back, and Mercedes caved. Even without these two additions to the lineup, the G-Class is doing better than ever. Sales rose 23 percent to 49,700 units in 2025, marking a record year for the venerable off-roader.

Before the year draws to a close, we might also see the AMG S63 facelift to round out the S-Class lineup. Although we've already had an early look, we wouldn't hold our breath for the new AMG GT Black Series, as it's unlikely to arrive before 2027.

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