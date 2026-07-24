Woman Buys Nissan. Then Her CARFAX Changes After Purchase. They Missed Something Major

A used-car dealer in South Jersey says a customer who bought a Nissan from the lot in 2024 came back this year with a transmission problem, only to discover that the Carfax report was changed after the sale to show the transmission had already been replaced once. That detail was not on the report she initialed the day she bought the car, and now the dealer and the customer are arguing over who eats the repair.

SJMotorTrends (@sjmotortrends), a used-car dealership that bills itself as "South Jersey's #1 Premier Used Car Dealer," laid out the dispute in a two-minute, 23-second video posted on July 11. It has drawn more than 51,600 views. The clip is staged as an office conversation between a manager and a staff member who fielded the complaint, and it's captioned, "Carfax made us look bad and now the customer is angry."

What Changed On The Carfax Report

The staffer explains that the customer "reached out to Nissan," who told her the transmission had been replaced. When the dealership pulled the Carfax it had on file from the 2024 sale, the replacement was not listed. "It never says on there that the transmission was replaced," she says. "It said that it was checked and something was reprogrammed."

The newer Carfax tells a different story. "Same date, same mileage, same everything that it was checked," she says. "And then look at what they added: ‘trans replaced.’"

A query to Carfax produced what the manager calls "such a generic response," with the company noting it "receives millions of history records every day from thousands of sources."

The car dealer’s frustration is that the same event was reported one way and then rewritten later. "Why would they report it one way and then go back and update it?" he says.

Why A Carfax Can Change After You Buy

A vehicle history report is only as current as the records feeding it, and those records arrive with a delay. The Federal Trade Commission warns used-car buyers that a history report "may list accidents and flood damage, but typically it will not list mechanical problems" and that it is "not a substitute for an independent vehicle inspection."

A repair logged by a dealer or manufacturer weeks or months after a sale can surface on the report long after the paperwork is signed.

Warranty Coverage: The Mileage Problem

Another issue is how far the car has gone. The customer has put 73,000 miles on it in under two years, a figure the manager returns to twice. "Seventy-three thousand miles in less than two years is crazy," he says.

Nissan's new-vehicle warranty covers the powertrain, including the transmission, for 60 months or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Nissan's continuously variable transmissions have a long history of trouble that produced three class-action settlements, which stretched powertrain coverage on certain CVT-equipped models to 84 months or 84,000 miles. Even that extended cap does little for a driver who has added 73,000 miles on top of whatever the odometer already read at purchase. On mileage alone, the car sits at or beyond both limits.

That may leave the customer with little ground to stand on. The manager's plan is to call Carfax, which he expects to go nowhere, then offer the customer "$1,000 in parts at cost if she does the work with us." A full replacement runs far more than that. According to Kelley Blue Book, a dealer transmission replacement on a recent Nissan carries a fair-repair range north of $7,000 in parts and labor.

‘They Gave Her The Information They Had At The Time’

The video's comments section split over who is at fault.

Several viewers argued the sale was tainted from the start. "The replaced transmission was missing from the report she signed," wrote Reaper_AjB. "So when she bought it and signed the Carfax, the information was invalid."

Others said the dealership acted on the only information it had. "They gave her the information they had at the time. What do you want them to do, they are not time travelers," wrote randallshanyfelt.

AkimboBezz replied to some commenters' accusations that the dealership had sold the car under "false pretenses," writing that the term wouldn't apply "as that was factual, the available data at the time. In order to qualify under false pretense, the dealer would have needed to willingly misrepresent the information."

Despite the claims of some commenters, relevant laws appear to support the dealer. The FTC's Used Car Rule requires a dealer to post a Buyer's Guide on every used car, marking it either "As Is – No Dealer Warranty" or spelling out a warranty, and if that Guide marked the car "as is," the dealer generally owes nothing on a failure that surfaces later.

New Jersey layers on its own Used Car Lemon Law, which makes dealers warrant used cars sold for more than $3,000, seven model years old or newer, and under 100,000 miles at sale—but only for 30 to 90 days depending on the odometer. Either way, any warranty window would have closed within months of the 2024 sale, which is why the fight now comes down to goodwill rather than obligation.

Some put the blame on Carfax. "Carfax is only as reliable as the info that is reported," wrote Ortsac. Another commenter, Phucmediep, described seeing the lag before: "The seller would sell it with a 'clean' Carfax, and then the update appears later and it's not clean anymore."

Others thought the $1,000 offer was thin. "You're gonna give her $1,000 off on a transmission job?" wrote Zeek. "A Nissan trans job, it's at least an 8 to 12k job." As marcos956 put it, "$1,000 doesn't even replace a transmission."

What do you think?

The manager's own bottom line, delivered at the end of the clip, leaves little room. "Hopefully she accepts it," he says of the parts-at-cost offer. "If not, there's really nothing else that we can do."

Motor1 reached out to SJMotorTrends via TikTok direct message and to Nissan and Carfax via email for comment. We'll be sure to update this if they respond.

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