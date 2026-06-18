Gordon Murray's First T.50s Niki Lauda Is Nearly Ready For The Track

The Breakdown The first T50s Niki Lauda customer car is ready.

Gordon Murray will unveil the car at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The 761-horsepower track-only supercar is one of four cars Gordon Murray is showing off at the event.

The next iteration of Gordon Murray’s T50 supercar is almost here. The bespoke automaker will publicly reveal the track-only T.50s Niki Lauda at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, and this is our first look at the first customer car.

The Lauda features a white body and a simple South African flag-inspired livery, which includes a hood stripe and accent colors on the fins. The car honors Murray’s first Formula 1 victory at the 1974 South African Grand Prix.

Gordon Murray will demonstrate the T50s Niki Lauda, chassis 1, at the event by driving it up the famous hill.

Gordon Murray T.50s Niki Lauda Photo by: Gordon Murray Automotive

The T.50s features a 3.9-liter Cosworth V12 engine that produces 761 horsepower at 11,500 rpm. It is an evolution of the automaker’s road-going T50, with power routed through a six-speed gearbox with paddle shifters.

Drivers sit in the center, with the adjustable aerodynamics generating up to 2,645 pounds of downforce. Gordon Murray is only making 25 examples, and each one has already been spoken for. It has a $3 million starting price.

Gordon Murray’s Other Goodwood Reveals

Gordon Murray will show off three other cars alongside the T50s at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. The event will serve as the venue for the European reveal of the S1 LM design model.

Attendees will also see the company’s Le Mans GTR XP1 prototype race up the hill, which previews the 24 production models GM is preparing to build. The final vehicle to join the group is the T.33 Spider validation prototype, called VP12.

What do you think?

Godon Murray, the company’s executive chairman, said that it is already building the T.50s, while T.33 and T.33 Spider are “well through development.” It is also creating a more “specialized range of vehicles” to “explore the limits of our design and engineering philosophy.”

24 Source: Gordon Murray Automotive

Motor1’s Take: Gordon Murray has accomplished quite a lot in just six years, and it looks like the company is far from slowing down. The T50s Niki Lauda is the next step for the hypercar, but we are excited to see what comes next.

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Source: Gordon Murray Automotive

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