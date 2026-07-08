Toyota Could Be Working On A Hotter Camry

THE BREAKDOWN Toyota filed a trademark for Camry Apex.

That could hint at a Camry-based Apex model like the Corolla Apex Edition.

Expect visual and suspension upgrades with no power improvements.

A new trademark filing uncovered by CarBuzz may reveal that Toyota is working on a sportier version of its Camry sedan. The trademark for "Camry Apex" was filed by Toyota on June 30, 2026, and is currently pending with the USPTO for goods and services, specifically "automobiles and structural parts therefor."

It may not be Toyota's most well-known performance badge, but you may remember the Corolla Apex Edition that was launched for the 2021 model year. The Apex continued for the 2022 model year, but was quickly discontinued when the hotter GR Corolla arrived for 2023.

Toyota said the Apex Edition was limited to 6,000 units for the inaugural model year, though it's unclear if the 2022 version was equally rare. Of those initial 6,000 units, only 120 were equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, while the rest featured a continuously variable transmission.

Toyota Camry GT-S Concept SEMA Photo by: Toyota

What's An Apex?

Assuming the Camry Apex sticks to the same formula as the Corolla, we wouldn't expect any performance enhancements under the hood. In other words, the current hybrid powertrain with 225 horsepower (232 horsepower with all-wheel-drive) should remain unchanged.

The Corolla Apex kept the same 169-hp four-cylinder as a standard Corolla, but added unique coil springs with a lower ride height, retuned shocks, new jounce dampers, and bespoke electronic power steering.

It might be strange for a hybrid, but the Corolla also featured a cat-back exhaust with a stainless steel tip. Since the new Camry frequently starts and stops its engine, this could make for an interesting soundtrack.

What do you think?

Toyota did tease a hotter Camry variant at last year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas, so perhaps this trademark is our first indication that a production version is coming.

Motor1's Take: A trademark does not guarantee that a new vehicle will reach production, but Toyota has hinted at building a sportier Camry. If we had to choose, we'd prefer to see a Camry with TRD or Gazoo Racing enhancements, including the plug-in hybrid powertrain from the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid for improved acceleration. That would be a more worthwhile replacement for the discontinued V6 Camry.

Source: USPTO via CarBuzz

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