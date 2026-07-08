The Pagani Huayra Returns With A Gated Shifter And No Roof

The Breakdown The Pagani Huayra 70 Derecho is powered by a twin-turbo AMG V12 engine.

It's rear-wheel drive with a seven-speed manual gearbox.

The one-off is electronically capped at 217 mph (350 km/h).

They say clinging to the past is an unhealthy habit, but Pagani is happily ignoring the memo since holding on to older models is good for business. Not to be outdone by Ferrari and its 12Cilindri Manuale, another elite carmaker based in the Emilia-Romagna region is combining a V12 with a gated shifter. But while Maranello’s setup is based on a dual-clutch automatic, the latest Huayra has a proper manual.

It's called the Huayra 70 Derecho and is the second of three cars built to celebrate Horacio Pagani’s 70th anniversary, following the Trionfo (Italian for "triumph"). The latest member of the seemingly immortal Huayra lineup takes its name from a windstorm packed with severe thunderstorms, a fitting moniker for the drama only a stick-shift V12 hypercar can deliver.

Painted in Pearl Orange with Inky Blue accents, the one-off tries to freshen up a design that’s already 15 years old. Yes, we first saw the Huayra back in 2011. The two-tone paint scheme has a semi-transparent finish that highlights the "fish-bone" weave of the carbon fiber. Other notable changes over a regular Huayra (as if there is such a thing) include a wider rear wing with integrated split lights and a variety of solid-milled aluminum components anodized in glossy titanium to match the bespoke 20- and 21-inch wheels.

Photo by: Pagani

Bathed in Ceramic White and Tricolore Blue leather, the interior is just as daring, carrying over some of the Pearl Orange theme for a striking contrast. The Huayra 70 Derecho has some of the most intricate gauges we've ever seen, and some would argue they're a bit too much. Then again, who are we to argue with the owner's tastes?

Of course, the cabin’s focal point is the gated shifter linked to a seven-speed manual that sends all 852 horsepower to the rear wheels. The V12 engine is a tried-and-tested AMG-sourced 6.0-liter unit with a pair of turbochargers producing 852 hp and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm). While Pagani stays tight-lipped about sprint times, it does say an electronic top-speed limiter is programmed to kick in at precisely 217.5 mph (350 km/h).

Photo by: Pagani

The Huayra made way for the Utopia back in 2022, but Pagani has been keeping the preceding model alive through its Grandi Complicazioni division, which oversees special projects. The company doesn't say whether the 70 Derecho is a completely new car or based on an existing chassis. The Zonda was the first Pagani to enjoy an unusually long life, debuting in 1999 and still alive in 2026 with the one-off Cervino, which is based on a donor car.

Pagani is showing off the latest Huayra project this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed alongside two other flavors: the Huayra Codalunga Speedster and the Huayra R with the optional Tempesta package. The Zonda we mentioned earlier is also on display in Zonda F Roadster specification.

2026 Pagani Huayra 70 Derecho 16 Source: Pagani

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Wealthy customers clearly like it when Pagani replays its greatest hits because they can't seem to get enough of the Huayra or the even older Zonda. The Utopia has been around for nearly four years, yet some one-percenters still aren't done with the preceding models.

Keeping old models alive has turned into a lucrative business for Bugatti as well. Earlier this year, the former Volkswagen Group brand rolled out a lovely Veyron/Chiron mashup.

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