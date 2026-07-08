Man’s Family Road Trip Gets Derailed When A Small Object Bangs Under His Toyota On The Highway. Then He’s Told It’ll Cost $7,000

At first, the noise under the Toyota Sienna sounded like the beginning of a normal roadside headache: a blown tire, a slow roll to the shoulder, maybe a long delay after a family vacation. Turns out that a blown tire would have been an inexpensive walk in the park compared to the pricey fix needed for the van owned by the manager of an Ohio used car dealership.

In a TikTok from Josh Hall, manager of KMA Auto (@kmaauto1) in Marietta, Ohio, we learn about how a seemingly minor puncture to the underside of the vehicle caused the Sienna to shut down completely. And the damage to its wiring harness, which requires replacement of sensors and hookups throughout the vehicle, was priced at $7,000.

“Every warning light that the car has is on. It's saying that all of our systems are unavailable. It's saying that our hybrid system is unavailable. It's saying that the engine is overheating. It was crazy,” Hall recalled in the clip that’s been viewed more than 3,500 times. “The fix for this is over $7,000 because they have to gut the entire car, they have to replace sensors, they have to replace the wiring and the wiring harness. Absolutely insane.”

A Big Hidden Problem

The issue seemed mysterious at first because of how little damage Hall could actually see from an initial look under the vehicle.

After pulling over, he got out and walked around the van expecting to find a tire problem. Everything looked normal, so he got back in and tried to keep going, which was when the Sienna made clear that something much deeper had gone wrong. Making things even more confusing, seemingly every warning light possible was triggered, making it impossible to sort out the true problem.

When he crawled under the van, Hall said he eventually found a small hole in the felt-like shield under the vehicle. The puncture was small, “about the size of a .22 bullet,” with the impact spiderwebbed around it.

“So of course I stick my hand up inside of it and there's just wires hanging down all over the place,” he said.

That was when the family trip turned into a roadside rescue from Hall’s mother. The Sienna was no longer drivable, and Hall said it had to be towed to a nearby Toyota dealership.

Hall said the dealership’s diagnosis found something had pierced the underbody covering and “completely shattered” one wiring harness while damaging another, cutting off the circuit between the front and rear of the van.

Commenters couldn’t let go of the fact that the object itself was never identified. With no dramatic crash to point to, no tire blown apart, and no obvious piece of debris lodged under the vehicle, the online peanut gallery fixated on the bill large enough to make people rethink how much technology they want in a family car.

“Cars don’t need all this high tech crap,” one viewer wrote.

Another commenter suggested Hall call his insurance company, noting that damage from road debris might be treated differently than a normal mechanical failure. Others responded less with advice than recognition.

“Sounds like my luck,” one viewer wrote. “Sorry man.”

Another shared a story about a 2019 Jeep Cherokee that “completely shut down” with the dash lit up, only for the dealership to say it started normally and nothing was wrong.

That kind of reaction is what made Hall’s story feel familiar even if the failure itself was unusually specific. Modern vehicles are packed with sensors, harnesses, modules, and communication networks that make them safer and more capable than older cars.

What Will Insurance Cover?

The insurance suggestion may be the most useful takeaway buried in the comments. Impact damage from road debris can fall into different coverage buckets depending on how it happened.

If a vehicle runs into or over an object already sitting in the road, insurers may treat that as a collision claim, since the car struck an object. If something falls, flies loose from another vehicle, or otherwise hits the car, the owner may have a stronger case for comprehensive coverage, which generally applies to non-collision events such as falling objects, weather damage, theft, vandalism, or animal strikes.

What do you think?

That does not mean Hall’s repair would automatically be covered, or that it would be painless if it were. The deductible, the written diagnosis, photos of the underbody damage, and the insurer’s classification of the incident would all matter. But the distinction helps explain why some viewers immediately told him to call insurance.

Motor1 reached out to Hall via phone and direct message. We’ll update this if they respond.

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