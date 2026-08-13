Hot Wheels’ Ferrari F40 RLC Drop Lands August 18 With Tight Limits

THE BREAKDOWN Hot Wheels RLC Ferrari F40 launches August 18, 2026 and requires Red Line Club access.

The RLC Ferrari F40 is priced at $50 before taxes and limited to two cars per customer.

Shipping is currently projected for late November or December 2026.

Ferrari has been back in the Hot Wheels Red Line Club for all of five minutes and Mattel is already throwing a knockout punch: an RLC-exclusive Ferrari F40 with a premium price and tight purchase cap drops August 18.

Sale Details

The Hot Wheels RLC Ferrari F40 is listed as a 2026 Red Line Club exclusive, with the sale set for August 18, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Mattel Creations. It is among the first Ferrari pieces to return under the Red Line Club banner after Mattel’s renewed deal with Maranello, following a 2025 Ferrari Heritage set that paired the 312 P and 499P Modificata as an RLC exclusive.

Gallery: Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive Ferrari F40 21 Source: Hot Wheels

Access is tied to Red Line Club membership, so non-members watching the clock that day should expect listings to vanish before they ever see an “add to cart” button. If you remember how fast real F40s disappear when a rare Ferrari auction in Monterey hits the block, the hype level here makes sense.

The model itself is confirmed to feature two opening parts, which is still rare territory for Hot Wheels 1:64 pieces. That moves it closer in spirit to full-scale specials like the Ferrari SC40 that honors the original F40 than to a basic mainline toy, and it partially explains why Mattel is comfortable charging a premium.

Ferrari F40 Price, Limits And Shipping

Price-wise, the RLC Ferrari F40 comes in at $50 before taxes and any applicable fees, right in line with other recent high-detail Red Line Club castings. The run is capped at two cars per customer, so one account can’t quietly hoover up a dozen and flip them all before shipping even starts. That limit is already being shared across collector forums as a small but welcome guardrail.

What do you think?

Hot Wheels has indicated that shipping is expected to start sometime in late November or December 2026, so anyone ordering on drop day is looking at a wait of several months before the F40 lands on their doorstep. If you’ve followed how long it can take for a new Ferrari build slot that’s sold out through 2027 to materialize, that kind of delay for a detailed RLC casting probably won’t scare you.

Motor1's Take: This RLC F40 shows Hot Wheels is ready to treat Ferrari as headline inventory again, with membership and tight access deciding who actually scores one instead of pure willingness to pay.

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