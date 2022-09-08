Listen to this article

There are a lot of elements that make the Koenigsegg CC850 a special machine, but its transmission is one of the most fascinating parts. The gearbox has a clutch that allows a driver to operate things like a six-speed manual. But, there's also a slot in the gated layout that makes the transmission function as a nine-speed automatic. Engineering Explained shows how this complicated setup works in a new video.

Usually, a manual gearbox has a clutch that the driver operates with his or her left foot. Depressing the pedal and moving the shifter allows for swapping through the cogs.

Gallery: 2022 Koenigsegg CC850

13 Photos

The transmission in the CC850 has seven clutches, and the system controls them electronically. When you move the gearshift, the technology is handling the operation of one clutch. Meanwhile, your foot's operation of the pedal is modulating the signal to another of them.

The result is a high-tech version of shift-by-wire. Technically, the operation is happening electronically, but the clutch operation is not simply on or off. Instead, the pedal acts like a hydraulically assisted unit. In theory, this means that driving the CC850 feels just like shifting any other manual gearbox.

There's a D position on the right and below the reverse gear. Putting the gearshift here causes the transmission to operate like an automatic and use all nine ratios.

If you shift from D to R, then the CC850 goes into reverse without needing to use the clutch. But, if you go from one of the numbered positions to R, then the clutch is necessary.

To add another layer of complexity, the manual gear ratios change depending on the driving setting. In track mode, the gear that would be third in automatic mode becomes the ratio for the first gear position. The advantage of this is that the system selects the ratios that are best for the conditions.

The CC850 uses a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 making 1,185 horsepower (884 kilowatts) on pump gas or 1,385 hp (1,033 kW) on E85. No performance specs are available, but the car should be plenty quick with so much power.

After debuting the vehicle during Monterey Car Week, Koenigsegg decided to increase the production of the CC850. Rather than the original plan to build 50, the company announced plans to assemble 70 of them.

