Woman Tells Trader Joe’s Worker Her Car Is Making A Sound. She Can’t Believe How The Cashier Responds: ‘You Both Panicked’

If you have ever shopped at Trader Joe’s, there's a high chance you had small talk with the cashier. The cashiers are well equipped for any small talk topics, even when it comes to talking about car noises.

In a TikTok with over 577,600 views as of this writing, Vic Skyler (@buttholecontrol) shares what the Trader Joe’s employee asked her after revealing she was dealing with car issues.

“I went to Trader Joe’s this morning, and you know they’re always trying to have conversation and stuff there, which is fine, whatever, I guess,” Skyler begins.

She says that while the groceries were being scanned, the Trader Joe's cashier asked what her plans were for the day. Skyler says she revealed that a mechanic was heading over to her apartment to investigate an unknown noise coming from her vehicle.

“My car is making a funny sound, so I’m gonna get a mechanic to look at it today,” she shares.

She says the Trader Joe's cashier asked her an unexpected question in response.

“Can you make that sound for me?” Skyler reports her requesting.

Skyler says she made the funny car noise while the cashier was scanning her eggs. The woman makes a low, muffled rumble, doing her best to imitate the car's sound.

“Blopblobloloblboloblob,” she says.

She says the cashier was left clueless, unsure what that noise was.

“Oh, I don’t know what that sound means,” Skyler reports the cashier saying.

“I don’t either,” she says, responding.

Skyler says she was left frazzled by the interaction and wondered why the question was even asked.

“Why did I make that sound for you? Why did you ask?” she concludes.

‘Top Tier Small Talk’

This wasn’t the first time Skyler posted about her car making the noise, but this interaction with the Trader Joe's employee is one to remember. People in the comments section were so entertained by this small talk interaction.

“I find this incredibly funny,” one TikTok commenter wrote.

“Hahahaha you both will think of this interaction for years to come,” a second added.

“This is so [expletive] funny. Why would she even ask you that?" another commented.

While other viewers were surprised that the woman made the noise for the cashier.

“I’m cryingggg why did you make the sound?" one asked.

“The fact that you did it,” a second wrote.

“Top tier small talk,” another commented.

Did Her Vehicle Ever Get Fixed?

In a conversation with Motor1, Skyler revealed that she found a mobile mechanic on TikTok.

“I found a woman mobile mechanic on TikTok that operates in my city, so I reached out for an appointment. TikTok is very versatile. The mechanic was the coolest mechanic I’ve ever seen. Swag went crazy. Overalls, gauges, tattoos of what I think were gears! Now that’s a mechanic if I ever saw one! She had a firm handshake too, so firm, I actually got a little nervous. If I had to say just based on that handshake, she clearly uses her hands for car stuff. Tightening bolts and flipping tires, idk,” Skyler said.

She says the mechanic ended up diagnosing the car's sound by hopping into the trunk while Skyler drove the vehicle.

“Within five minutes of meeting her, she’s climbing in the back of my trunk as I drive on a cobble stone road with the windows down to listen for the blobloloblboloblob sound. She originally told me my ‘sway bar links were worn’ and that’s what’s causing the sound. I, of course, have no idea what that means and just wanted it fixed," she says.

She continues, "After I give her the go-ahead, she picks up the parts, the ‘sway bar links,’ I guess, and tells me later that the rack on top of my car was also loose and that’s causing a lot of the sound… So now I wonder if I even needed those ‘sway bar links,’ or if I just needed my rack tightened! Either way and $306 later, and my car isn’t making as much noise as it was… and I’m always happy to support a woman in trade, anyway! Money and time well spent.”

Motor1 asked Skyler if she regrets making the car noise to the Trader Joe's employee.

“Not at all," she says. "I’m [whimsical] af. I recognized a fellow whimser and who am I to deny her? To deny her is to deny me. Though, I did think that maybe she was a mechanic herself, or had some sort of understanding of cars, and that’s why she asked me to make the sound. I thought she’d respond with, ‘Oh! That’s your carbonator that connects the gas line to the whatever tf!’ Instead, she chuckled and said she has no idea what that sound means…Nevertheless, it made for a funny moment.”

Gallery: How Mechanic and Shop Owner Audra Fordin Has Changed the Perception of Automotive Repair 8

What Do Bad Sway Bar Links Sound Like?

Hearing a damaged sway bar can be a sign that it is worn out and broken. Bad sway bar links will often sound like clunking, knocking, banging, and thunking, Strutmasters reports.

When this happens, the sway bar links are moving more than they should. The links separate and clash with one another, creating a rough noise. When the sway bar links are in good condition, the movement isn’t enough to bang against the connection points to make a noise.

RealTruck reports that four symptoms of faulty sway bar links are clunking noises, instability while driving, uneven tire wear, and poor handling.

What do you think?

Driving with a broken sway bar is unsafe because the vehicle feels unstable on uneven terrain, in corners, or during sudden maneuvers. Unpredictable handling can lead to harmful accidents and should be addressed promptly. While technically speaking, the car will still move with a broken sway bar, it’s just not the safe move.

Motor1 reached out to Trader Joe's via email and media contact form. We will update this story if they respond.

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