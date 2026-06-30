Shocker: Ferrari's First EV Is An Instant Hit In China

The Breakdown The Ferrari Luce reportedly sold out in China.

However, Ferrari is still accepting orders for its first electric vehicle.

Ferrari will reveal next month how many people have placed deposits for the Luce.

The Ferrari Luce has been controversial since its debut. Not only is it electric, which many people outright hate, but the design is unlike anything you'd expect from the same company that built the Ferrari F40 and 458 Italia. Online hate for the car is everywhere, and it’s not even out yet. But sales will determine if it is a success, and it might already be one in China.

The Luce will launch in the Asian country this weekend, but one news outlet is reporting that all 88 EVs allocated to China have already been sold. That may be true, but the Beijing Business Times reported later that Ferrari Beijing is still accepting new orders for the car.

All 88 could be sold, but Ferrari might be open to increasing that number if there are enough buyers. In the days following the Luce’s debut, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said that the automaker had received "strong interest" in the car, including deposits.

The Luce is Ferrari’s first electric vehicle. It has four electric motors producing 1,050 horsepower, which is the most boring aspect of the vehicle. Inside, it has a comfort-focused cabin you would expect from a Mercedes, not an iconic supercar maker.

What do you think?

We will know very soon just how popular the Luce truly is. That is when Ferrari will reveal how many potential customers have placed deposits for the car.

15 Source: Ferrari

Motor1’s Take: Everyone will be watching to see how many Luce EVs Ferrari actually sells. The company is confident that this is a car consumers want, and maybe some markets are more eager for the model than others.

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