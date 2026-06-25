 Skip to main content

Chime in with article commenting.

Ferrari Has A New Marketing Boss Following The Launch Of The Luce

Former head of BMW Italia Massimiliano Di Silvestre will take over from Enrico Galliera in Maranello.

Ferrari logo at United States GP 2023
By: Eleonora Lilli
Translated by: Anthony Alaniz
at 5:00pm ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

THE BREAKDOWN

  • Ferrari has hired a former BMW Italia executive to lead its marketing. 
  • Massimiliano Di Silvestre will serve as Ferrari's Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer. 
  • He replaces Enrico Galliera, who is leaving Ferrari after more than 16 years.

Just weeks after announcing his departure from BMW Italia, Massimiliano Di Silvestre already has a new destination. Effective July 1, 2026, the executive will join Ferrari as Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, taking responsibility for commercial and marketing activities for the Maranello brand.

It’s one of the most significant moves in Italy’s automotive landscape in recent years, with Ferrari selecting an executive coming from one of Europe’s leading premium automakers.

Di Silvestre leaves the BMW Group after a career spanning nearly 20 years. In recent years he led BMW Italia as President and CEO, helping drive the brand’s growth during a period marked by industry transformation and the expansion of electrified offerings.

The experience he built in commercial leadership and international business development convinced Ferrari to entrust him with one of the company’s most strategic roles.

Massimiliano Di Silvestre

Massimiliano Di Silvestre (Right)

Photo by: BMW

Ferrari Turns The Page

In Maranello, Di Silvestre will replace Enrico Galliera, who is leaving Ferrari after more than 16 years leading the Marketing and Commercial organization. During his tenure, the automaker more than doubled annual deliveries and significantly increased revenue, while also strengthening brand value in the luxury segment.

What do you think?
View
Comments

The new executive will be tasked with managing a particularly important phase for Ferrari. Following the launch of the Purosangue and the new Luce, the company is expanding its lineup while aiming to preserve the exclusivity that has underpinned its global success.

Motor1's Take: The Ferrari brand is highly valuable, and how the brand markets itself is a vital key to its success. Di Silvestre has quite the task ahead as the automaker prepares to sell its first electric vehicle, which many don't feel is a true Ferrari product. 

Here's More From Ferrari:

Don't Worry: Ferrari Won't Stop Making Gas Cars
Ferrari Rejects Self-Driving Cars: 'We Want People To Have Fun, Not The Computer Chips'
No, Ferrari Isn't Forcing Customers To Buy The Luce
For No Particular Reason, These Are The Most Beautiful Ferraris Ever Made
Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BMW: Electric M3 Is 'Amazing' To Drive Without Chasing Horsepower

'He’s Gonna Call It In': Minneapolis Man Walks Outside His Apartment. Then He Spots A Whole Ford Focus In The Dumpster

Strong Demand Pushes BMW To Launch The New i3 Earlier Than Planned

Land Rover Recalls 250,000 SUVs For Bad Airbags

Is BMW Making A New Alpina Flagship Sedan? Here's Everything We Know

The Jaguar XJ220 Is Back As A Gorgeous Concept Designed By Ian Callum

The New BMW X5 Hides The Door Handles In Plain Sight