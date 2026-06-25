Ferrari Has A New Marketing Boss Following The Launch Of The Luce
Former head of BMW Italia Massimiliano Di Silvestre will take over from Enrico Galliera in Maranello.
THE BREAKDOWN
- Ferrari has hired a former BMW Italia executive to lead its marketing.
- Massimiliano Di Silvestre will serve as Ferrari's Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer.
- He replaces Enrico Galliera, who is leaving Ferrari after more than 16 years.
Just weeks after announcing his departure from BMW Italia, Massimiliano Di Silvestre already has a new destination. Effective July 1, 2026, the executive will join Ferrari as Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, taking responsibility for commercial and marketing activities for the Maranello brand.
It’s one of the most significant moves in Italy’s automotive landscape in recent years, with Ferrari selecting an executive coming from one of Europe’s leading premium automakers.
Di Silvestre leaves the BMW Group after a career spanning nearly 20 years. In recent years he led BMW Italia as President and CEO, helping drive the brand’s growth during a period marked by industry transformation and the expansion of electrified offerings.
The experience he built in commercial leadership and international business development convinced Ferrari to entrust him with one of the company’s most strategic roles.
Massimiliano Di Silvestre (Right)
Ferrari Turns The Page
In Maranello, Di Silvestre will replace Enrico Galliera, who is leaving Ferrari after more than 16 years leading the Marketing and Commercial organization. During his tenure, the automaker more than doubled annual deliveries and significantly increased revenue, while also strengthening brand value in the luxury segment.
The new executive will be tasked with managing a particularly important phase for Ferrari. Following the launch of the Purosangue and the new Luce, the company is expanding its lineup while aiming to preserve the exclusivity that has underpinned its global success.
Motor1's Take: The Ferrari brand is highly valuable, and how the brand markets itself is a vital key to its success. Di Silvestre has quite the task ahead as the automaker prepares to sell its first electric vehicle, which many don't feel is a true Ferrari product.
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