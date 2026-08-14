Ferrari CZ26 One-Off Turns SF90 Into A Radical Two-Box Supercar

THE BREAKDOWN One-off Ferrari CZ26 built by Special Projects for a US buyer, based on the SF90 Stradale with bespoke bodywork.

Retains SF90's plug-in hybrid powertrain: twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 797 cv (about 786 hp), plus 162 kW electric motors and 7.9-kWh battery.

New two-box silhouette with extensive aero, reworked underbody, vortex generators, air-curtains, and diffuser to increase downforce.

Ferrari has unveiled the CZ26 in Monterey, a one-off berlinetta commissioned by a US client and developed through the brand's Special Projects program. The car uses the plug-in hybrid SF90 Stradale platform but wears completely bespoke bodywork and interior styling shaped by the Ferrari Design Studio under Flavio Manzoni.

While it keeps the SF90's powertrain and performance hardware, the CZ26 adopts a new two-box silhouette with heavy aerodynamic work front and rear. Ferrari's brief was to create an instantly recognizable shape with its own visual identity rather than a simple reskin of the flagship supercar, a path it has followed on earlier one-offs like the Ferrari SP38 Is A One-Off Built With F40 Inspiration.

Gallery: Ferrari CZ26 Debut 38 Source: Ferrari

Design, Aerodynamics, And Interior

The CZ26's body is defined by a low, horizontal stance and a central "capsule" volume framed by pronounced wheel arches. Up front, a full-width grille houses ultra-slim concealed lighting and brake cooling intakes, along with sensors and other hardware, topped by a near-vertical leading edge that gives the nose a very different look from the SF90 Stradale donor car.

At the rear, a truncated tail, cantilevered taillights, and a wide diffuser emphasize the car's width and low height. Ferrari reworked the underbody and vortex generators, added an air-curtain system at the outer front bumper sections, and designed a new upper rear spoiler and diffuser package to increase downforce while keeping drag in check.

The exterior is finished in an exclusive Argento Veloce silver paint with a liquid-like effect, contrasted by Rosso Lampante accents and pigmented carbon fiber that visually stretches the arches and aero pieces. Inside, a bespoke black technical fabric dominates, paired with 3D-printed seat inserts, Rosso Lampante details, and an embroidered CZ26 logo, while gloss carbon fiber with metallic filaments is used alongside satin carbon and body-colored dashboard and door elements.

Ferrari CZ26 Photo by: Ferrari

SF90-Based Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Underneath the coachbuilt bodywork, the CZ26 keeps the SF90 Stradale's plug-in hybrid setup. A twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 produces 797 cv, or about 786 horsepower, backed by electric motors with a combined output of 162 kilowatts from a 7.9-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Electric-only driving range is quoted at 25 kilometers, or about 15.5 miles, with power sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Ferrari lists a top speed of 328 kilometers per hour, or about 204 miles per hour, and a 0 to 100 kilometer per hour time of 2.5 seconds, with 0 to 200 kilometers per hour (124 mph) arriving in 6.7 seconds. The car rides on 20-inch tires measuring 255/35 front and 315/30 rear, and uses carbon-ceramic brakes that can stop it from 100 kilometers per hour in less than 96.8 feet, according to the manufacturer.

What do you think?

The chassis measures about 187.5 inches long, 79.0 inches wide, and 46.8 inches tall, on a 104.3-inch wheelbase, with a 45/55 front-to-rear weight distribution. The CZ26 joins a growing roster of ultra-low-volume Ferraris, from one-offs to limited runs like the HC25 and other SF90-based specials that sit well above series-production models such as the 296 GTB and 12Cilindri in rarity and customization, much like the hardcore road-legal conversions explored in This Company Made a Ferrari 599XX Race Car for the Road. It Rules.

Motor1's Take: The CZ26 shows what Ferrari's Special Projects arm is really for, turning a flagship into a sculptural statement rather than chasing new performance records, a formula that appeals to collectors who care most about rarity, bespoke materials, and a clear design voice while leaving everyday usability and wider influence to Ferrari's regular supercars.

Source: Ferrari

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy