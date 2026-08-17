Brabus Bodo Cabriolet: 1,000 HP Open-Top Beast, Only 77 Made

THE BREAKDOWN Aston Martin Vanquish-based 5.2-liter V12 biturbo reworked by Brabu to 1,000 horsepower.

Cabriolet is limited to 77 units worldwide with a starting price of about $1,174,000.

0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 223 mph.

The roof is gone, the numbers are up, and Brabus just rolled its wildest creation yet into the Monterey sun. Unveiled on August 14 at The Quail, the Brabus Bodo Cabriolet is the open-top counterpart to the already-outrageous Bodo Hyper-GT coupe, and it arrives as a 1,000-horsepower carbon-bodied statement piece.

This is coachbuilding turned up to eleven: an Aston Martin Vanquish Volante chassis and cabin architecture wearing a completely new carbon fiber body, a heavily reworked V12, a seven-figure euro price tag, and a production cap in double digits shared with the fixed-roof car.

Gallery: Brabus Bodo Cabriolet 163 Source: Brabus

Specs And Power

Under that long carbon fiber hood sits Aston Martin’s twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 mounted in a front-mid position, reworked by Brabus with new hardware and calibration to deliver 1,000 horsepower and 885 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. Brabus pairs it with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential, giving the cabriolet the same headline output as the Bodo Gran Turismo coupe.

The body is entirely carbon fiber made using a pre-preg process at Brabus's Bottrop facility, helping hold dry weight to 3,911 pounds despite the size and the hardware. Measuring 199.3 inches long, 79.8 inches wide, and 51.3 inches tall, it is more hyper-GT than compact supercar, with presence to match the power and the €1,077,000 ($1,174,000) base price, roughly mirroring other Brabus Bodo Hyper-GT pricing and details.

The Bodo Cabriolet rides on 22-inch Brabus Monoblock Z-GT wheels and runs an active aerodynamics package that includes an integrated front carbon spoiler and an electrically extendable rear wing. If you follow coachbuilt restomods like the Mercedes 600 restomod by Brabus or high-end projects such as the Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II restomod, this car is cut from the same bespoke cloth, but its mechanical bones and cabin layout clearly trace back to the Vanquish donor.

Photos by: Brabus Photos by: Brabus

Production Run And Performance

The Bodo Cabriolet is limited to 77 units worldwide, and that figure is shared between it and the existing coupe, making each open car even scarcer. Brabus describes it as a fully coachbuilt, open-top supercar built to individual order, and its CEO Constantin Buschmann frames it as being created "in every detail as he would have driven it," underscoring how personal the project is inside the company.

Performance claims match the drama of the spec sheet. The Bodo Cabriolet is said to sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds and to an electronically limited top speed of 223 miles per hour. Behind those numbers sit more detailed metrics, three seconds to 62 mph and 23.9 seconds to 186 mph, figures that align with earlier Bodo roadster performance previews and other ultra-rare open-top supercar launches at Pebble Beach.

Photo by: Brabus

What do you think?

If you picture a long run down an unrestricted autobahn, the Cabriolet's electronically capped 223-mph top speed and Vanquish-based V12 make clear this is not a styling exercise but a genuine mega-speed machine. As an ultra-limited, 1,000-horsepower, open-top hyper-GT with a 223-mph cap and Aston Martin roots, the Brabus Bodo Cabriolet lands squarely in the thin air usually reserved for the wildest exotics on sale today.

Motor1's Take: This is a halo car for collectors who want a dramatic, coachbuilt statement with Aston Martin bones and Brabus power, more at home on concours lawns and in private collections than on a daily commute, where ownership is as much about stewardship, bespoke servicing, and access as it is about outright thrills.

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