The Chevy Express Finally Gets Something From This Century: A Color Touchscreen

the breakdown The Chevrolet Express gets a 7.0-inch color display with Bluetooth for 2027.

Some models gain four-speaker setups, giving occupants more than the bare minimum.

Aside from the infotainment upgrades, the Express remains largely unchanged.

Apart from a few minor tweaks here and there, the Chevrolet Express hasn’t really changed much since the mid-1990s. And honestly, there’s nothing wrong with that. But after all these years, Chevy is finally giving customers something they’ve been asking for: a color touchscreen.

According to GM Authority, the Express will get Chevrolet’s Infotainment System 3 for the 2027 model year, replacing the basic touchscreen system introduced in 2019. And yes, "Infotainment System 3" sounds fancy, but it's essentially the smallest 7.0-inch HD color display with Bluetooth for phone calls and audio streaming. Finally.

The upgrade will be available across the entire Express lineup, including Cargo, Cutaway, and Passenger models. There are still a few unanswered questions, though, like whether or not satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, or Android Auto will be offered. It’s also unclear whether USB connectivity will be available for 2027.

To pair with that new Bluetooth streaming, Chevy is also upgrading the speaker setup in some trims. Passenger, Express Cargo, and Crew Van models will get a standard four-speaker audio system, while the Cargo and Cutaway models will make do with two speakers.

Chevrolet Express Interior Pre-Touchscreen Photo by: Chevrolet

The Express Finally Joins The Modern Era. Sort Of

Granted, a color touchscreen and a couple of extra speakers don't exactly sound like groundbreaking changes in 2026. But for the Express, these are pretty significant upgrades.

The van's infotainment setup has been especially outdated in recent years. GM simplified the available audio equipment for 2024, leaving buyers with a basic AM/FM/MP3 stereo, an auxiliary input, and two front speakers. That's it. Then, for 2025, Chevrolet dropped the available audio-system upgrade altogether.

Not much else changes for 2027, though. Chevrolet will continue offering the full-size van in Cargo, Passenger, and Cutaway configurations, with the Passenger Van available in LS and LT trims. Underneath it all is the same basic platform that's been around since the mid-1990s, making the Express one of the oldest nameplates still sold in America.

The 2027 Chevrolet Express is also expected to soldier on with its familiar lineup of internal-combustion engines. Chevrolet hasn't announced pricing yet, but the current Express starts in the mid-$40,000 range depending on configuration.

What do you think?

So after nearly three decades, the Chevy Express is finally getting a proper color touchscreen. Progress takes time.

Motor1’s Take: "If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it" seems to be Chevrolet’s motto for the Express. And honestly, it’s hard to argue with that logic for a work van that’s been getting the job done for decades. Still, even the most dependable workhorse can use a little freshening up.

Source: GM Authority

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