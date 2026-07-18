Man Makes Offer On His Dream Car. Then He Tries To Pay With His American Express: 'Not A Credit Card'

A man had the opportunity to secure his dream car. Then when he went to make the purchase, he whipped out his American Express card. Can you do that?

In a TikTok with over 4.4 millions views as of this writing, Pavishan (@pavishan.r) reveals why he paid for the dream car on his American Express card.

“When you finally buy the car that you’ve been talking about for ages,” the onscreen text writes.

He sighs in anticipation as the dealership hands over the card reader to close the deal. Then he inserts his AMEX into the card reader.

It goes through. Then he signs the final paperwork.

“Early birthday gift bought one of my dream cars! Working hard really pays off. Trust yourself and the support system that truly wants to see you grow,” Pavishan adds in the caption.

In a follow up post, Pavishan reveals that he bought a Chevrolet Corvette C7 Grand Sport.

“You Put It On A Credit Card?”

Viewers congratulated Pavishan for getting his dream car.

“I will keep clapping for others until it is my turn,” one person applauded.

“Love seeing people accomplish their dreams,” said a second.

Others were stunned to see someone put a car on an American Express. (It is possible he put the down payment on the card, rather than the full amount.)

“You put it on a credit card?” one asked.

Another person added, “Putting a down payment with a credit card is a wee bit wild.”

In a response, Pavishan explained why he used his American Express. In a word: points.

“My AMEX card is a charge card, that means that the full balance is due in full every month, I used it for the points! I’m not about to waste the point by giving a wire transfer or cash,” he wrote.

One commenter agreed with his purchasing strategy.

“Just say y'all don’t qualify for an AMEX Platinum. It’s a charge card, not a credit card. You can’t run a balance on it. It’s due in full. Every. Single. Month,” they wrote.

“I agree with this, this is a charge card! Balances are due in full every month,” Pavishan confirmed.

How Was He Able To Use His AMEX For A Corvette?

An American Express charge card differs from a traditional credit card. The AMEX Gold and Platinum charge cards have no pre-set spending limits. This means you can theoretically make a large purchase, like a Corvette, on one. Each individual’s limit will be determined by factors like their income, payment history, and credit, however.

And you do have to pay the full amount every month.

To qualify for an AMEX charge card you must be at least 18 years of age, have a consistent income, and proven financial history. A high credit score is preferred for approval, which is considered to be anything over 740.

Do Dealerships Typically Let Customers Use A Credit Card?

Buying a car is typically a large financial investment. There are many misconceptions about buying cars. Similarly, there are different purchasing strategies. Some prefer to pay with cash. Some urge always using financing.

According to NerdWallet, many dealers do not accept credit cards. If they do, you may pay extra fees or have limits on how much you can spend.

For example, the dealership will likely add a transaction fee to cover the credit card processing costs.

What do you think?

“Even if you can use a credit card, expect to pay a fee that raises your costs and offsets the value of any rewards,” per NerdWallet.

Motor1 has contacted Pavishan via email and TikTok direct message. This post will be updated if he replies.

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