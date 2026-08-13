Chevrolet's 99% Sales Collapse Ends China Retail Push

THE BREAKDOWN Chevrolet will stop selling new vehicles in mainland China after more than two decades.

GM will keep Chinese joint-venture factories running and export Chevrolet cars to markets outside the US.

Aftersales support, including service and parts, will continue via GM’s joint ventures.

Chevrolet is pulling out of China’s new-car market after more than two decades, but General Motors is not shutting off the lights at its Chinese plants. Instead, GM is turning Chevrolet’s local footprint into an export machine, leaning on its joint ventures to keep building cars for buyers in other regions.

The move caps a brutal sales slide for the “golden bowtie” brand in what used to be one of its most important markets. It also raises two big questions: what happens to existing Chevrolet owners in China, and how does this export pivot fit into GM’s broader strategy as it doubles down on other brands and regions?

Chevrolet Equinox (CN Spec)

Chevrolet Ends New-Car Sales In China

GM has confirmed that Chevrolet will stop selling new vehicles in mainland China, ending a retail run that started in the mid-2000s. The timing follows years of falling demand, with local media noting that many Chevrolet dealers had already vanished from major provinces and cities, including Beijing, Chongqing, and Hubei, as showroom traffic dried up.

Recent sales data underline how far the brand had fallen. Industry reports say Chevrolet moved only one Equinox in China in June 2026 and just a few dozen vehicles in the first half of the year, after dropping from several hundred thousand annual units earlier last decade. Carscoops reported that volumes slid from more than 767,000 units in 2014 to under 9,000 by 2025, illustrating how local competitors completely took over.

GM’s retreat echoes other foreign brands rethinking their China bets, from volume players to more niche marques. Skoda, for instance, has already scaled back operations there, as we covered when the brand retired from the Chinese market. GM, though, is not walking away from the country’s manufacturing base, and that is where the story turns from simple exit to strategic pivot.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe (China) Photo by: Chevrolet

Factories Stay, Exports Rise: GM’s New China Play

GM China has stressed that its joint ventures will continue building Chevrolet products in the country and that these vehicles will be shipped to overseas markets outside the United States. Export volumes from China already reached the tens of thousands in the last two years, and GM now wants to increase that flow rather than keep chasing shrinking retail share at home. GM is effectively recasting Chevrolet’s China presence from a struggling domestic brand into a lower-cost export hub feeding demand in places like the Middle East, Africa, South America, Mexico, and parts of Asia-Pacific.

Crucially for existing Chinese owners, GM says aftersales support will continue, with service and parts guaranteed through its joint ventures. So if you bought a Trailblazer or Equinox in China, the exit does not mean your dealer network disappears overnight. This fits the longer-term partnership GM recently locked in with SAIC, where it renewed a 20-year deal to keep its China joint ventures running.

What do you think?

The export focus also lines up with GM’s shifting global priorities. Chevrolet is trimming underperforming nameplates and redirecting investment toward higher-margin trucks, SUVs, and EVs in regions where the brand is still strong, as seen in recent GM sales results for Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC. In China, Buick and Cadillac now carry more strategic weight for GM, a point that stands out when you look at how dominant Buick remains with Chinese buyers. For Chevrolet, the bowtie on a Chinese-built car will live on, but mostly with plates from everywhere else.

Motor1's Take: GM is not so much leaving China as repurposing its industrial base, keeping plants and parts networks alive while sending more Chevrolets to export markets and protecting aftersales for local owners. The open questions are whether overseas demand can soak up that capacity and how well the joint ventures handle logistics and dealer support if political or market obstacles build.

Source: Automobilwoche via Carscoops

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