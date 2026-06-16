The Nissan Frontier Just Got More Expensive

The Breakdown The 2027 Nissan Frontier is getting a price hike, now starting at XXX.

Nissan is launching a new Sport Edition package for the Frontier SV.

The 2027 Nissan Frontier begins arriving at dealers this month.

Nissan has made no significant changes to the Frontier, but it is getting slightly more expensive for 2027. The pickup will start at $34,325, which includes the $1,745 destination charge, for the entry-level King Cab S 4x2 with the 6.0-foot bed. That is $430 more than before, and that is the trend for the rest of the trims.

The automaker continues to offer the truck in a Crew Cab configuration, with the choice of a 5.0- or 6.0-foot bed and two- or four-wheel drive. Buyers can now get the truck in Alpine Metallic exterior paint, while upgraded Qi2 wireless charging is available with the Pro Convenience package.

The Frontier is also available with a newly launched Sport Edition at $990, which is an available package on the SV trim. It adds some Pro-4X styling and is designed to sit between two grades. The pack includes an aluminum skid plate, 17-inch off-road-style wheels wrapped in Hankook Dynapro all-terrain tires, LED fog lights, and front accent lighting.

Model 2027 Price (w/ dest) 2026 Price (w/ dest) Price Change Frontier S King Cab 4x2 $34,325 $33,895 $430 Frontier S Crew Cab 4x2 $35,635 $35,295 $340 Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x2 $38,235 $37,935 $300 Frontier Pro-X Crew Cab 4x2 $40,635 $40,315 $320 Frontier Pro4X Crew Cab 4x4 $43,935 $43,615 $320

Nissan also added a new Moonroof Package to the Convenience Pack on the Pro-X and Pro-4X trims, giving customers greater flexibility.

The Frontier continues to use the automaker’s naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6. It makes 310 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission, and is capable of towing up to 7,150 pounds.

What do you think?

The 2027 Nissan Frontier begins arriving at dealers sometime this month.

27 Source: Nissan

Motor1’s Take: The Nissan Frontier is a few years old already, but despite that, sales for the naturally aspirated pickup were up nearly 48 percent for the year through the first three months of the year, and the truck just had its best May sales since 2010. A small price bump is unlikely to slow down that momentum.

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Source: Nissan

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