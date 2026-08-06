Nissan Qashqai E-Power Sets World Record On A Single Tank

THE BREAKDOWN The updated Nissan Qashqai E-Power set a new efficiency benchmark during a long-distance fuel economy test.

The series-hybrid system delivered electric-like driving while achieving impressively low fuel consumption.

Improved powertrain efficiency and reduced noise helped the Qashqai cover a long distance on a single tank.

The Nissan Qashqai E-Power has added another distinction to its resume. The Japanese automaker’s SUV earned a Guinness World Records title by covering 1,230 miles on a single tank of gas, setting the record for the longest journey ever completed by a non-plug-in electrified SUV with REEV technology. The result was achieved in Colombia, on a route that included cities, rural roads, and mountainous stretches, and was verified by Guinness World Records judges at the end of the test.

This was the third long-distance test organized by Nissan, following similar efforts in the United Kingdom and Australia. The goal was to demonstrate the efficiency of the latest evolution of the E-Power system in real-world driving conditions.

Nearly 1,230 Miles Across Mountains And The Caribbean Coast

The test took place from July 14 to July 17, 2026, starting in Bogotá and finishing on Colombia’s Caribbean coast. The route put the Qashqai to the test with urban traffic, highways, and mountain roads, without any refueling along the way. According to Nissan, every stage of the journey was monitored and independently certified before the record was officially approved.

Nissan Qashqai e-POWER enters the Guinness World Records with a single tank Photo by: Nissan

The result comfortably exceeds the claimed WLTP range of the third-generation Qashqai E-Power, rated at more than 746 miles with its 14.5-gallon fuel tank. As is often the case with this type of challenge, however, the figure achieved also depends on driving conditions, the route, and the strategy used during the trip, and it should not be seen as a value that is easily repeatable in everyday use.

Third Generation Focuses On Efficiency And Comfort

The current E-Power system, introduced in Europe in 2025, retains its signature layout: the electric motor alone delivers torque to the wheels, while the gasoline engine works exclusively as a generator. The new generation also adopts a modular 5-in-1 powertrain that integrates the electric motor, generator, inverter, reducer, and multiplier into a single unit.

16 Source: Nissan

Compared with the previous version, Nissan claims 12 percent lower fuel consumption, equal to 52.3 mpg (22.2 km/l in the WLTP cycle), CO2 emissions of 102 g/km, a 5.6 dB reduction in cabin noise, 205 horsepower in Sport mode, and service intervals extended from 9,300 miles to 12,400 miles.

What do you think?

The record set in Colombia is therefore best seen as a demonstration of the technology’s potential under the most favorable conditions, rather than an indication of the range a driver should expect in daily use.

Motor1's Take: The latest Qashqai E-Power shows that Nissan's unique series-hybrid approach continues to pay dividends in real-world driving. By combining smooth electric-only propulsion with significantly improved efficiency, it offers an appealing alternative for buyers who want EV-like refinement without charging. While it isn't a substitute for a fully electric vehicle, its long range and low fuel consumption make it one of the most compelling hybrid crossovers in its class.

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