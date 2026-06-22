Ram Is Teaming Up With An Unlikely Tuner For A New Performance Truck

THE BREAKDOWN: Roush is developing a new performance truck with Ram.

The model looks to be based on the TRX.

This is Roush's first truck with Ram (not including the old Dodge Dakota).

The famed tuning company Roush Performance, known for its role in creating some of the most recognizable high-performance Fords, is switching gears. The Michigan-based tuner is turning its attention to Ram to help the truck maker with a new performance vehicle.

Little is known about what this truck could be, but the silhouette photo posted to Roush's Instagram page suggests it could be an even hotter version of the TRX or RHO. These two trucks already offer mega power, but with Roush's touches, they could become even more insane than they already are.

While we know little about the extent of the two companies' collaborative efforts, Roush does have a lot it can work with when it comes to the Ram brand. The recently revealed 1500 Rumble Bee seems ripe for some extra performance parts and tunes, as does the 2500 Power Wagon.

Roush currently offers a lineup of modified Ford trucks that range from the Nitemare street truck (pictured below) to the lifted RT6, as well as producing a range of aftermarket parts and kits for other Ford models such as the Bronco and Mustang.

What do you think?

We'll be curious to see what the two companies are able to cook up.

Gallery: Roush Nitemare Ford F-150 5 Source: Roush Performance

Motor1's Take: We think Roush partnering with Ram makes a lot of sense. Both brands like milking as much performance out of trucks as humanly possible, and we can only imagine what sort of beat the two companies can create.

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