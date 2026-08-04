Ram's Hemi V8 Is Losing Its Hybrid System—And Automatic Stop/Start

The Breakdown Ram confirms it will replace its hybridized 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with a non-hybrid version in the 2027 1500.

The truck also loses the stop/start feature.

The 2027 Ram 1500 without the eTorque hybrid system should begin arriving at dealers this fall.

Back in May, when Ram unveiled the Rumble Bee. But the base trim with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 was missing something: the brand’s eTorque hybrid system and stop/start technology. Now Ram is completely phasing out the hybrid engine in favor of a non-hybrid version in the 2027 1500.

A Ram spokesperson confirmed the transition to Motor1 today and that the move also eliminates the stop/start feature on the pickup truck. The non-hybrid 5.7-liter V8 produces 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque in the 2027 Rumble Bee.

Non-eTorque 1500s should start arriving at dealers this fall, according to the automaker, but Ram will build some 2027 models with the eTorque system. Ram hasn’t released full pricing details yet for the 2027 1500, but the pickup starts at $42,375, $350 more than before.

Ram’s New Freedom

2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine. Photo by: Ram

Back in February, the federal government rolled back a range of vehicle emissions standards, including stop/start technology. The updated rules eliminated the incentives for the technology, which allowed companies to earn compliance "points" for installing fuel-saving features.

What do you think?

The EPA specifically called out stop/start technology in its announcement. It blamed the technology, and a whole host of other regulations, as “the source of 16 years of consumer choice restrictions and trillions of dollars in hidden costs for Americans.”



Many people find the feature annoying, and the benefits are marginal, but that doesn’t mean the technology is completely gone. Ram told us that the technology will still be available depending on the vehicle, market, and customer preference.

69 Source: Ram

Motor1’s Take: It’s not a surprise that Ram is rolling out its non-hybrid 5.7-liter Hemi V8 to the rest of the 1500 lineup. The brand has been quite adamant about correcting recent mistakes and embracing the customer base it has built over the last decade.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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