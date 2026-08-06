Ford's Affordable Electric Pickup Has a Name—And A Price

the breakdown Ford's affordable EV pickup is officially called the Fathom.

Pricing starts at $28,350 before destination.

It's the first model built on Ford's new Universal EV platform, which will underpin a new family of lower-cost electric vehicles.

The Fathom is expected to enter production in 2027.

Ford's long-awaited affordable electric pickup finally has an official name. The Blue Oval's upcoming mid-size EV truck, scheduled to arrive in 2027, will officially be called the Fathom.

The automaker revealed the name this week as part of its broader push into lower-cost electric vehicles, confirming that the truck will start at $29,945 with the mandatory $1,595 destination fee included. That makes it one of the least expensive electric pickups on sale in the US.

Meet The Fathom

The Fathom will be the first vehicle built on Ford's new Universal EV platform, which was designed from the ground up to support a family of affordable, software-defined electric vehicles. Ford says the architecture will underpin not just pickups, but also SUVs and commercial vehicles in the years ahead.

Ford said it considered reviving classic badges (like those on the Mustang Mach-E), but ultimately decided to come up with something new. The company landed on "Fathom."

The Fathom represents a dramatic shift in Ford's EV strategy. This new truck is aimed squarely at affordability, with Ford promising a roomy cabin with more passenger space than a Toyota RAV4, along with modern tech like Apple Maps integration, over-the-air software updates, and BlueCruise hands-free driving.

Ford $30,000 Electric Truck Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

The truck is expected to be built at Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky, with production slated to begin in 2027. The company says the platform's simplified manufacturing process—which assembles the front, center, and rear sections separately before joining them together—will help keep costs down.

Ford first announced its plans for an affordable electric truck last year, calling it a crucial piece of its future EV strategy. The company has invested roughly $5 billion into the program and says the new platform will support multiple body styles while helping it compete against lower-cost rivals from China and startups entering the market.

What do you think?

There's still plenty we don't know. Ford hasn't revealed the truck's final design, battery sizes, range estimates, or trim lineup. Those details will likely arrive closer to the Fathom's launch next year.

Motor1’s Take: Instead of reviving a classic name, Ford decided to use an entirely new nameplate—and it works. The Fathom name is interesting, and the $29,945 price tag (with destination) is sure to get people in the door.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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