Ram's Rumble Bee SRT Can Make Over 900 HP With New Supercharger Kit

the breakdown Direct Connection will offer supercharger kits for the upcoming Ram 1500 Rumble Bee.

The 777-horsepower Ram Rumble SRT will produce over 900 hp with the upgrade.

Direct Connection is also offering a lowering kit, Magnaflow cat-back exhaust, and graphics packages for the new street truck.

The performance parts will go on sale when the entry-level Rumble Bee begins arriving at dealers later this year.

The entry-level 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee isn’t even on sale yet, but you will be able to tune it when it does arrive. The automaker has announced several new performance parts for the street truck, including superchargers and suspension hardware.

Direct Connection, Stellantis’ factory-backed performance parts for its Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler vehicles, will offer each Rumble Bee variant a supercharger upgrade that comes with an intercooler and a high-capacity coolant pump. A 2.4-liter, twin-scroll supercharger for the Rumble Bee SRT and the 6.2-liter V8 increases the truck’s output from 777 horsepower to over 900 hp.

DC offers a larger 3.0-liter supercharger for the entry-level Rumble Bee. It increases the 5.7-liter Hemi V8’s output to over 600 horsepower, a significant jump over the standard 395 hp. The same supercharger on Rumble Bee 392 and 392 Track Pack, which has the 6.4-liter V8, cranks output from 470 hp to over 700 hp.

2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 392 With Direct Connection Parts. Photo by: Ram

Each supercharger kit costs $10,995 and does not include installation. The upgrade comes with a five-year, 60,000-mile limited powertrain warranty when installed by an ASE-certified Mopar technician.

The kit also includes visual touches to denote the powertrain upgrades. The Rumble Bee gets “5.7L Supercharged” hood badges while the 392 gets “392 Supercharged” badges, replacing the now standard Flame Red “392 Hemi Powered” badging.

Sights And Sounds

Direct Connection will also offer Magnaflow cat-back exhaust systems for each V8 engine. The exhaust features 3.0-inch stainless-steel tubing, 5.0-inch black exhaust tips, and the Direct Connection logo.

The kit costs $1,599 on the Rumble Bee and $2,299 on the Rumble Bee 392 and Rumble Bee 392 Track Pack. It’s a $2,399 upgrade on the Rumble Bee SRT.

2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 392 With Direct Connection Parts. Photo by: Ram

Rumble Bee buyers will also be able to upgrade the suspension with a Ridetech package. It swaps out the truck’s coil-spring setup for a lowering kit that includes HQ-series coilovers with 24-way adjustable damping. It lowers the front by 1.0 inches and the rear by 3.0 inches.

The kit costs $4,590 and is compatible with the Rumble Bee and Rumble Bee 392. Direct Connection will also offer new exterior graphics packages that match each supercharger kit.

What do you think?

Direct Connection will begin offering performance parts for the Rumble Bee alongside the truck's launch later this year. It will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2026. Performance parts for the Rumble Bee 392 and Rumble SRT will launch alongside these pickups when they begin arriving at dealers in the first half of 2027.

21 Source: Ram

Motor1’s Take: The Ram 1500 Rumble Bee isn’t even out yet, and the automaker is already thinking about the aftermarket, and it’s not the only one. Many manufacturers have expanded into customization, aftermarket upgrades, and other personalization programs.

Source: Ram

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