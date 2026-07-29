2027 Ram Rumble Bee Pricing: $35,000 Gap Between Cheapest And Most Expensive

The Breakdown The 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee lineup starts at $62,790.

Ram charges $97,790 for the SRT version.

At $102,790, the TRX remains the most expensive.

A lot has happened at Ram since Carlos Tavares stepped down as CEO of parent company Stellantis. You could argue the brand is back to its former self, pumping out one gas-guzzling truck after another. On the off-road side, the $102,790 TRX fills a gap in the lineup that the $77,790 RHO couldn’t. On the on-road side, the Rumble Bee serves as a spiritual successor to the SRT-10.

The street-focused super truck isn’t coming alone, as buyers will have four versions to choose from. After unveiling the Rumble Bee a few months ago, Ram has now announced pricing for the entire lineup. The base model starts at $62,790 (including destination) and comes with a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 “Eagle” engine rated at 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque.

Should you want more oomph, the Rumble Bee 392 costs an additional $10,000 and packs a larger 6.4-liter “Apache” V8 producing 470 hp and 455 lb-ft. For another $10,000, buyers can add a Track Pack with launch control and an electronic spool differential, which locks the rear axle electronically and splits torque evenly between the two rear wheels. Drivers activate the system by pressing a button to the right of the steering wheel. As you might expect, the Track Pack is designed for drag racing or simply laying down some tire smoke.

2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee Pricing

Model Pricing (including destination) Rumble Bee $62,790 Rumble Bee 392 $72,790 Rumble Bee 392 Track Pack $82,790 Rumble Bee SRT $97,790

The Rumble Bee SRT sits at the top of the range and carries a hefty $15,000 premium over the 392 with the Track Pack. At $97,790, it undercuts the go-anywhere-fast TRX by just $5,000. The flagship street truck uses the same supercharged 6.2-liter “Hellcat” V8 as the off-road behemoth, delivering a thunderous 777 hp and 680 lb-ft.

That’s enough Hemi muscle for a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds, making it a tenth quicker than the TRX. Flat out, it’s estimated to reach 170 mph. Like the 392 Track Pack, it features the electronic spool button for smoky shenanigans, along with launch control. Both models also ride on the widest rear tires Ram has ever fitted to a production vehicle outside of the Viper.

All four Rumble Bee models feature full-time active four-wheel drive, but there’s a way to encourage tail-happy behavior. A RWD button next to the console shifter disconnects the front axle, enabling a pure rear-wheel-drive mode.

2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee Specifications

Model Engine Horsepower Torque 0-60 Quarter-Mile Rumble Bee 5.7L V8 395 HP 410 LB-FT 6.1 Seconds 14.6 Seconds @ 93 MPH Rumble Bee 392 6.4L V8 470 HP 455 LB-FT 5.2 Seconds 13.2 Seconds @ 101 MPH Rumble Bee SRT Supercharged 6.2L V8 777 HP 680 LB-FT 3.4 Seconds 11.6 Seconds @ 116 MPH

What do you think?

Ram plans to roll out the entry-level Rumble Bee near the end of the year, with the 392, 392 Track Pack, and SRT arriving in the first half of 2027. All four models will be assembled at the Saltillo factory in Mexico.

2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 69 Source: Ram

Motor1's Take: With the Rumble Bee lineup now joining the RHO and TRX, Ram offers enthusiasts a myriad of options for both street and off-road performance. The expanded lineup should appeal to a broader range of buyers, with a specialty truck tailored to nearly every type of enthusiast.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy