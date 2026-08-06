Aston Martin Forced To Sell Most Of Its Name To Survive

THE BREAKDOWN Aston Martin sold 50.1 percent of its non-automotive branding rights.

Creditor groups owed about $1.75 billion have threatened legal action.

Automotive naming rights for road cars and Formula 1 remain with Aston Martin.

Aston Martin has quietly sold control of its own name in everything it does outside cars to keep the lights on. The British sports car maker agreed to hand 50.1 percent of its non-automotive branding rights to US brand group Authentic Brands as part of a £550 million ($738 million) debt package led by HPS Investment Partners, drawing a furious response from existing creditors.

The move splits the Aston Martin name in two: one bucket for road cars and Formula 1, another for lifestyle products, merchandise, and licensing. Creditors owed about £1.3 billion ($1.75 billion) argue that shifting this intellectual property into a new structure to back the HPS deal moves prime collateral out of their reach and may breach bond covenants. They have already fired a formal legal warning at the company’s board.

Aston Martin's Branding Deal

The company arranged a £550 million financing led by HPS Investment Partners, built around a £450 million ($606 million) secured term loan plus a further £100 million ($135 million) that can be drawn later. Part of that extra funding hinges on transferring a 50.1 percent stake in Aston Martin’s non-automotive intellectual property to Authentic Brands, giving the Reebok and Brooks Brothers owner effective control over future lifestyle licensing.

HPS is not just the lender arranging the package; it is also an investor in Authentic Brands, and HPS co-founder Scott French sits on the boards of both Aston Martin and Authentic Brands, a web of roles creditors say tilts the deal away from them.

Aston Martin x BERO partnership with actor Tom Holland Photos by: Aston Martin Aston Martin and Elemis Cosmetics partnership launch Photos by: Aston Martin

That non-automotive intellectual property covers uses of the Aston Martin name and associated logos on merchandise, luxury goods, and broader lifestyle tie-ups rather than on the cars themselves. Sector reports say key rights, including those linked to the name, have been moved from the UK business into a Cayman Islands subsidiary that then borrowed from HPS.

Creditors argue this pushes valuable assets into a new box they do not have claims over if the company ever fell into formal insolvency, and a separate Bloomberg account says funds managed by an Authentic Brands UK arm joined HPS in providing the £450 million loan, deepening the financial ties between lender, new IP co-owner, and the carmaker.

Aston Martin logo on the Aston Martin AMR21

Earlier this year, Aston Martin also raised about £50 million ($67 million) by selling naming rights linked to its Formula 1 operation to AMR GP Holdings, the team entity controlled by executive chairman and largest shareholder Lawrence Stroll. That effectively turned the move into another cash injection from him rather than a pure third-party branding sale.

Creditor Backlash

The flashpoint now is a “letter before action” that bondholders have sent to Aston Martin’s board over the HPS package. According to multiple summaries of Financial Times reporting carried by Reuters coverage of the creditor threat, lenders representing around £1.3 billion of existing debt are threatening to sue to unwind the HPS transaction and block the disposal of brand assets, arguing that moving core naming rights into an offshore subsidiary, then selling a majority of non-automotive rights, unfairly weakens their position.

What do you think?

From their perspective, the Aston Martin name is the crown jewel that would be sold to repay them in a worst-case scenario. Legal commentary likens their pushback to seeking a freezing injunction that would stop a debtor giving away key assets before any court-supervised restructuring. The brand is already under pressure on other fronts too, from technical headaches such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie brake recall over fire risk to the high development costs of new halo projects like the F1-style Aston Martin hypercar prototype.

Motor1's Take: Aston Martin has turned its own badge into a financing tool, cashing in on non-automotive naming rights to keep the business running while handing long-term control of lifestyle licensing to an outside partner plugged into the same debt deal that has creditors up in arms. Whether bondholders can force changes or roll it back will decide if this looks like a clever rescue or a permanent sale of what the Aston Martin name stands for away from the cars.

Source: Financial Times

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