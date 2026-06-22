This Is Our First Look At Jeep's Next Rugged SUV  

The Breakdown Jeep teases new Cherokee Trailhawk.

The image shows off a more aggressive front bumper with a red tow hook.

The rugged SUV should have a raised ride height, skid plates, and bigger tires when it debuts.

Jeep has teased the upcoming Cherokee Trailhawk for the first time. It will serve as the rugged off-road offering for the model.

The lone image reveals little. It shows off the headlight, which looks unchanged, sitting above a redesigned front bumper. The front looks more aggressive, with a red tow hook poking through.

If it is like the last Cherokee Trailhawk, it will have a pair of front tow hooks and one in the rear. It should also come with an increased ride height, better approach and departure angles, and skid plates.

Jeep previewed the Cherokee Trailhawk earlier at Easter Jeep Safari with the Cherokee Upland. That SUV had an upgraded suspension, a tweaked face that looks identical to the one in the teaser images, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in 31.5-inch Falken Wildpeak A/T rubber.

One aspect that remains a mystery is the powertrain and whether Jeep will upgrade it at all. The Cherokee is only available right now with one option—a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid paired with a continuously variable transmission.

It produces 210 horsepower and 230 lb-ft of torque and comes with the Jeep Active Drive I 4x4 system. The last Cherokee Trailhawk used Jeep Active Drive Lock 4x4, which the 2026 Compass Trailhawk continues to use.

What do you think?

Jeep says it will share more information about the Cherokee Trailhawk later.

Motor1’s Take: It seemed odd when Jeep launched the fifth-generation Cherokee with a rugged Trailhawk trim, but we are glad the automaker is rectifying the omission. The Cherokee is one of the brand’s most important models—one that needs to show customers what Jeep has to offer.

Source: Jeep

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