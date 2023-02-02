Listen to this article

Following the cancellation of the SLC, S-Class Coupe, and S-Class Cabriolet, Mercedes is apparently looking to further simplify its hugely complex lineup in the following years. It's a known fact it'll cut down on the number of compact cars from seven to just four but some of the larger vehicles are also in danger. Car and Driver cite sources from within the automaker claiming the three-pointed star plans to overhaul its portfolio.

As previously reported, the C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet along with the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will morph into a pair of CLE models. The CLS is not long for this world either as the German luxury brand apparently intends to discontinue the swoopy sedan next year. In addition, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is not far behind, with C&D reporting Mercedes will axe the BMW M8 Gran Coupe competitor by the middle of the decade.

2022 Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 facelift

We've also heard rumors about the days of wagons being numbered and it would seem there might be some truth in them. Nothing is official at this point, but the E-Class Estate launching in 2024 will shockingly be the last of its kind. Mercedes will allegedly stop selling wagons altogether around 2030, which would imply the C-Class Estate and CLA Shooting Brake are also living on borrowed time. The latter is believed to get a next-gen model later this decade and bow out without a successor at the end of its run.

Mercedes intends to launch next-gen GLC and GLE Coupe derivatives but these are believed to be the last. In total, C&D has heard from "top managers" that of the 33 body styles currently available, only 14 will survive. It's unclear what exactly "body styles" means in this context but it sure looks like a veritable automotive carnage.

While some of these Benz models could be going the way of the dodo, enthusiasts can take comfort from knowing more AMGs are on the way. Mercedes also wants to bolster Maybach's portfolio and might even do a posh V-Class minivan. According to the same report, new additions to the range could include a double-cab G-Class pickup, a revival of the iconic 300 SL Gullwing, and an SL-based "racy speedster."