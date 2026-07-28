Watch: Mercedes-AMG GT Prototype Catches Fire During Testing

THE BREAKDOWN A Mercedes-AMG GT Prototype was undergoing testing in Spain when it caught fire.

No one was hurt, but the car reportedly burnt to the ground.

The fire was at the rear of the car, which could mean it started due to an issue with the transmission or the fuel system.

Mercedes-AMG engineers are currently at work developing an updated facelifted version of the AMG GT. That team, however, is currently down a car, as one of the prototypes was caught on camera fully engulfed in flames.

While testing in the Sierra Nevada mountains in Spain, the camo-clad car was spotted on the side of the road. Flames roared up from the rear of the car, but thankfully no one was hurt.

The car, though, reportedly burnt to the ground.

Interestingly, the fire appears to be localized at the rear of the car. There's no stated cause for what started the fire. But with it all happening out back, I'd speculate it could be related to a transmission issue.

Perhaps an oil leak developed, and things being as hot as they are in Europe at the moment, one thing led to another. Or perhaps there was an issue with the fuel system. There's also a chance that, if this model utilizes a hybrid powertrain, there could've been a problem with the battery pack.

What do you think?

Regardless, we're just speculating out of pure curiosity. The good news is that no one was hurt. Mercedes-AMG may be down a car, but those can be rebuilt.

Motor1's Take: Seeing an amazing machine like this, even a camo-clad prototype, being burnt to a crisp is never fun. But knowing that no one was hurt is all that truly matters in a situation like this.

Source: YouTube via The Supercar Blog

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