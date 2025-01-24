Audi RS7 Will Lose Its V-8 for Hybrid V-6: Report

Another powerful V-8 could soon exit the car scene. Audi is working on a new RS7, still serving as the brand's high-performance flagship. But when it arrives, there might be two fewer cylinders under the hood.

A V-6 will replace the current twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, according to Car. That's not to say it will lose power in the process, though. Unnamed sources mentioned in the report claim it will utilize a plug-in hybrid powertrain capable of generating 725 horsepower. That's well above the current RS7's 621-hp rating, and it could scale higher depending on the batteries and electric motors used. The report alleges future RS7 Performance versions could reach 800 hp through temporary boost functions.

What do you think?

We don't have any details of the plug-in hybrid powertrain at this time. We suspect it will incorporate multiple motors with Audi's 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, and offer at least some electric-only range. Audi declined our request for comment on the upcoming car, so for now, we're left to speculate.

Audi is currently reshuffling its lineup to incorporate electric models with combustion and hybrid versions. The current A6 as we know it will become the next A7, making room for an all-electric A6 E-Tron. The RS6 Avant will migrate to the RS7 Avant, so there's still some mystery regarding sedan and liftback versions as they currently exist. Fortunately, we shouldn't have to wait much longer for full disclosure. We first spotted the new RS7 almost two years ago, testing in public as a prototype wearing a modified S6 body. Based on that, we expect a debut to take place by the end of this year.

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Source: Car

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