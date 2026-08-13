Audi’s Sales Are Struggling. New SUVs Could Be the Answer

the breakdown Audi sales have been in a slump for the last two years.

Dealers have been upset with the product lineup, but that sentiment has shifted as new or redesigned SUV options have become available.

Audi hopes its fresh SUV lineup will reverse this negative sales trend.

Audi sales have been disappointing for the last two years. Dealers are upset and face tough challenges from fierce competition within their segment. But Audi has set the stage to right its ship.

The cure for these sales woes sits with the automaker's recently updated SUV lineup. According to Automotive News, Audi of America President Vito Paladino believes the lineup now has the potential to capture serious sales momentum.

Gallery: 2027 Audi SQ9 31 Source: Audi

The reason for Paladino's positive outlook lies with the automaker's core group of SUVs. The best-selling Q5 was redesigned in 2025. Shortly after, the smaller Q3 arrived. Now Audi aims for larger sales, quite literally, with its redesigned Q7 and brand-new Q9.

Audi could have a hit on its hands with the Q9. Internet commenters may be mixed on the styling, but we've seen the Q9 in person, and it hits all the right notes. In fact, the Q9 delivers the best Audi in-cabin experience we've seen from the four-ring brand.

The Q9 was built to appeal to the US market. It's a full-size, three-row luxury SUV with two great powertrain options and intriguing tech. Even the "base" model of the Q9 comes incredibly well-equipped with excellent displays, a fantastic audio system, and a large panoramic roof.

Still, Audi definitely has an uphill battle ahead as the competition keeps rolling strong. BMW maintains a dominant foothold on the US luxury vehicle market. Mercedes-Benz keeps pushing for yearly sales increases. And Genesis is about to offer more fresh product at segment-busting price points.

What do you think?

Audi can certainly right its ship, and there's a clear path forward. The brand just needs to execute on its vision.

Motor1's Take: One of the major factors lacking from the Audi lineup remains a robust hybrid portfolio. Audi knows this and is working to rectify the issue. There's no certain timetable for that just yet, but getting hybrid options to market sooner rather than later will help further bolster the otherwise impressive SUV lineup.

Source: Automotive News

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