Audi Built The Nuvolari Prototype In Just 405 Days

THE BREAKDOWN Audi completed a drivable Nuvolari prototype in 405 days from initial sketch to road testing.

The Nuvolari pairs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors and a 7.3 kWh battery.

Audi quotes roughly 987 horsepower for the Nuvolari; production is limited to 499 cars with deliveries in first-half 2027.

Audi’s Nuvolari went from first sketch to a running, road-test prototype in 405 days. It does that while packing a complex hybrid layout and the most power ever seen in a four-ring road car, so the development speed is as much the story as the specs.

Audi Nuvolari Specs And Performance

The Nuvolari is a plug-in hybrid supercar built around a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors. One motor sits on the transmission, the other two drive the front axle, with energy stored in a compact 7.3 kilowatt-hour battery sized more for short bursts of boost than for long electric-only running.

Output figures land in the 987-horsepower neighborhood and 538 lb-ft of torque. That makes it the most powerful Audi road car to date, aimed at the same league as its Lamborghini platform cousin rather than any daily-driver RS model.

Early ride-along and track impressions point to instant shove from the axial-flux front motors and strong response from the V8 once the turbos are lit. The small battery is there so those electric hits can be repeatable without the weight penalty of a big pack. For a deeper hardware breakdown, our Audi Nuvolari supercar specs and photos story walks through the full technical sheet and static images.

Gallery: Audi Nuvolari To Debut At Monterey Car Week 13 Source: Audi

From Sketch To Prototype In 405 Days

Audi’s headline claim is simple: 405 days from initial sketch to a fully drivable Nuvolari prototype on public roads, with the project run largely under wraps. That window covered design sign-off, structural development, integration of the V8 hybrid system, and shakedown testing, documented in a dedicated development film and behind-the-scenes pieces.

Reports describe a compressed process where design and engineering overlapped instead of moving in sequence. Mule cars gave way quickly to full prototypes so the hybrid powertrain and cooling package could be proved in real-world conditions, with Formula 1-linked experience feeding into thermal management and energy deployment work for track-style driving.

What do you think?

If you want to see that process rather than just read about it, our Nuvolari design video coverage pulls together the key moments from Audi’s own making-of film. Limited production is set at 499 cars, with multiple outlets reporting on first-half 2027 for initial deliveries.

Motor1's Take: Audi moving this quickly from sketch to drivable Nuvolari proves it still has the engineering bandwidth to build emotional hardware and use a high-strung internal-combustion heart with electrification for performance first, practicality second. The real test starts when customer cars arrive, how they behave in everyday use, how Audi supports them, and how much of this tech and process trickles down into regular models will show whether the Nuvolari is just a spectacular detour or a turning point for the brand.

Source: Audi

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