The New Audi S5 Is Absurdly Heavy

It’s no secret that whenever a new car is introduced, it’s usually bigger and heavier than its predecessor. Automakers typically blame stricter safety regulations and our apparent need for more technology crammed inside a spacious cabin. Be that as it may, we’re still genuinely surprised with how much fat some cars gain with the generational change. Enter the new Audi S5, which replaces both the old S4 Sedan and S5 Sportback.

Although it premiered in July, full technical specifications weren’t released until a while ago. We’ve now learned the S5 tips the scales at a porky 4,299 pounds (1,950 kilograms) in European specification. That makes it a whopping 342 lbs (155 kg) heavier than the old S4 sold on Euro land where it absurdly had a diesel engine. But here’s the real kicker. The S4 offered in the United States with the gas engine weighed only 3,880 lbs (1,760 kg), making it 419 lbs (190 kg) lighter than the new S5.

The new S5 isn’t sold as a sedan anymore since it’s hatchback-only now, so some would argue a fair comparison would be with the previous-generation S5 Sportback. It’s put on 375 lbs (170 kg) over the old five-door model. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Audi also sells a not-for-America S5 wagon that’s even heavier, at 4,332 lbs (1,965 kg). Plug-in hybrid versions have yet to be revealed but those are likely to add even more heft, especially if a six-cylinder PHEV is planned.

What do you think?

That said, there are worst offenders in this segment considering the plug-in hybrid AMG C63 sedan sold in Europe weighs 4,654 lbs (2,111 kg) whereas the wagon is listed at a higher 4,729 lbs (2,145 kg). That's despite having a small four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine rather than the V-6 installed in the Audi models.

Perhaps we were too harsh on BMW for its heavyweight M5 after all… Ok, that's a vehicle from a segment above, but an M3 is still substantially lighter than the cars we mentioned. The heaviest M3 version is the long-roof Touring at 4,111 lbs (1,865 kg), which is now beginning to seem reasonable. Audi will do another RS5 and it's likely to be a six-cylinder plug-in hybrid to keep up with stricter emissions regulations, so even more weight is expected.

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Source: Audi

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