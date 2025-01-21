 Skip to main content

Chime in with article commenting.

You'll Pay Way Over MSRP for These New Cars

People are spending way over sticker for the Ford Bronco Sport, Toyota GR86, and other models.

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch First Drive Review
Photo by: Alanis King / Motor1
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 1:00pm ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

A new car's MSRP and the final price someone pays at the dealer are, sadly, often different. And if you're interested in buying a particularly popular model, you can expect to pay well over the manufacturer's suggested retail price. We've seen dealers in the last few years willing to slap high markups on in-demand cars, and they're finding buyers willing to pay that premium.

Consumer Reports, relying on data from TrueCar, has identified the 10 models that people are paying most for over sticker price. If you're looking for something new to drive and don't want to spend more than necessary, shop around for the best possible price for these cars before signing the purchase agreement.

Model Starting Price (w/ dest.) Premium
Toyota GR86 $31,135 8%
Toyota Grand Highlander $45,080 8%
Toyota bZ4X $38,465 8%
GMC Sierra $40,295 8%
Toyota 4Runner $42,220 8%
Ford Maverick  $27,990  8%
Ford Mustang Mach-E $38,490 8%
Ford F-150 $40,705  8%
Ford Bronco Sport $31,590 8%
Ford Bronco  $39,890  8%
What do you think?
View
Comments

The 10 cars Consumer Reports has identified are all selling for eight percent above sticker for specific trims. This premium can add at least $2,239 to the Maverick's price, the cheapest car on this list, and $3,606 for the Toyota Grand Highlander. However, if you've searched for a new car lately, you know dealers don't stock lots with affordable base models, and those are the ones people aren't paying more for anyway. 

Many of the cars on this list can reach prices well above $50,000 for uprated trims before adding any packages or dealer markups, and an eight percent premium can easily add several thousand dollars more to the final price. So, shop accordingly. 

Price Premiums:

Ford Says Mustang Is Priced Right Despite Record-Low Sales
Jeep Admits It Went 'Too Far' With Wagoneer Pricing
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

Source: Consumer Reports

Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

I Really Like The Ford F-150 Lobo. Just Not For The Price

Why Do Lamborghini Doors Open Up? Here's How It Started

Shelby's New F-150 Super Snake Spits Venom At The Ram Rumble Bee

Revealed: This Lamborghini Diablo Restomod Has No Roof, A V12, And A Manual

Man Buys Ford Truck. Then He Notices It Has A BlueCruise Tracker: ‘It’s Privacy Invasion’

Maserati Could Bring Back The V8, Finally

Ford's Four-Door Mustang Is Getting Closer To Reality. And It'll Be Fast: Report