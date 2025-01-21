You'll Pay Way Over MSRP for These New Cars
People are spending way over sticker for the Ford Bronco Sport, Toyota GR86, and other models.
A new car's MSRP and the final price someone pays at the dealer are, sadly, often different. And if you're interested in buying a particularly popular model, you can expect to pay well over the manufacturer's suggested retail price. We've seen dealers in the last few years willing to slap high markups on in-demand cars, and they're finding buyers willing to pay that premium.
Consumer Reports, relying on data from TrueCar, has identified the 10 models that people are paying most for over sticker price. If you're looking for something new to drive and don't want to spend more than necessary, shop around for the best possible price for these cars before signing the purchase agreement.
|Model
|Starting Price (w/ dest.)
|Premium
|Toyota GR86
|$31,135
|8%
|Toyota Grand Highlander
|$45,080
|8%
|Toyota bZ4X
|$38,465
|8%
|GMC Sierra
|$40,295
|8%
|Toyota 4Runner
|$42,220
|8%
|Ford Maverick
|$27,990
|8%
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
|$38,490
|8%
|Ford F-150
|$40,705
|8%
|Ford Bronco Sport
|$31,590
|8%
|Ford Bronco
|$39,890
|8%
The 10 cars Consumer Reports has identified are all selling for eight percent above sticker for specific trims. This premium can add at least $2,239 to the Maverick's price, the cheapest car on this list, and $3,606 for the Toyota Grand Highlander. However, if you've searched for a new car lately, you know dealers don't stock lots with affordable base models, and those are the ones people aren't paying more for anyway.
Many of the cars on this list can reach prices well above $50,000 for uprated trims before adding any packages or dealer markups, and an eight percent premium can easily add several thousand dollars more to the final price. So, shop accordingly.
Source: Consumer Reports
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