Ford Says Mustang Is Priced Right Despite Record-Low Sales

Ford was the only automaker to reveal new product at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show: the Mustang GTD Spirit of America, an appearance package for a car that isn't out yet, and the Mustang RTR, a new EcoBoost-powered trim that promises exciting performance at a more affordable price.

That prompted us to ask Ford about Mustang pricing at the show. It's no secret that sales are down. Last year was the worst sales year in the Mustang's 60-year history. But Ford Mustang Brand Manager Joe Bellino doesn't think prices are an issue.

"We're in the sweet spot," he said, pointing out that there are very few options left for a front-engined, two-door sports car turning the rear wheels.

Photo by: Christopher Smith / Motor1

Bellino isn't wrong. The Nissan Z and Toyota Supra are in the mix, but neither have a back seat. It's the same situation with the Miata, and if you want a 2+2 with a V-8, that requires stepping up to a six-figure Lexus LC500. The combustion-powered Dodge Charger returns later this year, bringing hefty power to a two-door body with a back seat. But it's considerably larger than the Mustang, and without a V-8, it remains to be seen whether buyers will respond.

In Ford's defense, the current Mustang's price is in line with those from 30 years ago, accounting for inflation. A 1995 Mustang GT coupe with standard equipment started around $21,500. That equals approximately $46,000 today, a bit less than the 2025 Mustang GT's starting price of $47,055. But peruse social media or the comments on our 2024 Mustang sales post and you'll find all kinds of criticism regarding pricing.

"With the EcoBoost starting in the low $30s and going up to the GTD, I can't think of another company that offers that kind of choice on a single model for buyers," said Bellino.

Photo by: Christopher Smith / Motor1

What do you think?

EcoBoost trims held steady for 2025, starting at $33,515. The V-8–powered GT increased $2,600, while Dark Horse jumped $3,645 in Premium trim to start at $69,870. And then there's the GTD, which starts at $325,000. Ford is only building a few hundred a year, and it's currently sold out for 2025 and 2026.

As for the sales decline in 2024, Ford Head of Product Communications Said Deep highlighted supplier issues as affecting production. Those issues apparently didn't apply to the Mach-E, which outsold the traditional Mustang by over 10,000 units.

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