Ford Recalls Another 777,000 Trucks And SUVs

The Breakdown Ford has issued two new recalls for 771,000 vehicles.

One affects the Ford F-150, Ford Expedition, Ford Explorer, Lincoln Navigator, and Lincoln Aviator for a transmission issue.

The other recall affects the Bronco for fender flares that may detach from the vehicle.

Ford is recalling 770,000 trucks and SUVs across two recalls. In one, several models could have transmissions that may fail to hold a vehicle when set to park. The other affects the Bronco, which may have fender flares that could detach from the SUV.

The transmission recall is the larger of the two, affecting 741,195 vehicles. They are the 2021 Ford F-150, 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator, 2020-2021 Ford Explorer, 2018-2021 Lincoln Navigator, and 2018-2021 Ford Expedition.

These models might have a transmission that temporarily engages the parking pawl while the vehicle is in motion. This can happen because the vehicle’s transmission valve body separator plate limits flow to the park valve when the transmission commands certain shifts.

If this occurs, it can damage the transmission’s parking components, which may then be unable to effectively hold the vehicle without also engaging the parking brake. This could cause the vehicle to roll away.

Ford says it is aware of 24 reports of property damage, 7 reports of physical injuries, and 2 reports of emotional injuries potentially related to the issue.

The automaker will fix the issue by installing updated PCM software. This will prevent the transmission from commanding the shifts that may temporarily engage the parking pawl while in motion. The automaker will also inspect the transmission and replace the parking components as necessary.

Lincoln Aviator

The Bronco Recall

Ford is also recalling the 2022-2026 Bronco. According to the recall report, a supplier manufacturing the fenders used tooling that was not properly maintained. This resulted in incorrectly sized attachment holes with burrs and stray fibers, which could prevent the fender flares from fully attaching during production.

The recall affects 36,046 Broncos, and owners may notice gaps, sagging, or misaligned fender flares as the clips lose retention. The fenders may also make noise, such as rattling, clicking, or flapping.

What do you think?

Ford said it is aware of 370 warranty claims, 36 field reports, and two customer reports related to the issue. The automaker will fix the fender flares by replacing the fasteners with new push pins and replacing any missing flares.

Motor1’s Take: Ford has issued 53 recalls so far this year, affecting over 11 million vehicles, as the automaker leads the industry in recalls once again.

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