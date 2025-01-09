The Mustang GTD Isn't on Sale Yet, But There's Already a Special Edition

What are the odds of ever seeing a Ford Mustang GTD on the road? Probably better than the odds of seeing a striped GTD Spirit of America. It's a special-edition trim for the already special GTD, unveiled at a ceremony in Detroit just ahead of the 2025 Detroit Auto Show.

The Mustang GTD Spirit of America is strictly an appearance package, which is just fine considering the standard GTD already has 815 horsepower and a completely bespoke chassis. The package consists of small red and blue centerline racing stripes affixed to a Performance White exterior. The spoiler plates and side mirrors are painted red, while the backside of the spoiler says Mustang in ginormous white letters. The side mirrors can be exposed carbon fiber if the buyer so chooses, matching the plethora of other bare carbon fiber bits on the GTD.

Photos by: Ford

Inside, the modded Mustang gets leather seats with black inserts, white trim, and red striping in the middle. Blue contrast stitching is found throughout the cabin. Ford then injects some titanium into the mix, namely with the shift paddles, shift ring, and badge.

Ford doesn't mention production numbers for the GTD Spirit of America, but GTD production overall will be very thin. A specific figure has not been revealed, but as few as 600 could be made once the run is complete. There isn't a price associated with the special model either, but it'll likely be more than the GTD's already astronomical $325,000 sticker. Aside from costs for the Spirit of America add-ons, each one includes the optional Performance Package. It adds the requisite aero bits to achieve a sub-seven-minute lap at the Nürburgring, should you find yourself in Germany with a GTD and some time to kill.

Gallery: Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America 18 Source: Ford

What do you think?

“Mustang GTD is the pinnacle of Mustang performance," said Mustang GTD Brand Manager Jim Owens. "Mustang GTD Spirit of America celebrates the daring behind that performance.

You can see the Mustang GTD Spirit of America at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, running January 11-20.

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Source: Ford

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