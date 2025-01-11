 Skip to main content

Chime in with article commenting.

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse Can Out-Brake Supercars. Here's How

I dive into the Mustang Dark Horse's engineering secrets, doing many burnouts in the process.

ford mustang dark horse video review
Photo by: Motor1.com
Chris Rosales Chris Rosales
By: Chris Rosales
at 10:00am ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

Muscle car, pony car, sports car–Any of these terms are functionally meaningless when it comes to the Ford Mustang Dark Horse. When I found out that the Dark Horse Performance Pack had not only the most powerful Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 Ford has made to date, but also one of the shortest stopping distances ever recorded at 60 mph and a similarly impressive skid pad g-force number, I needed to know how. So I tossed a Dark Horse on the lift and drove it on some canyon roads to figure out its secret–all in the newest Motor1 YouTube video.

Without giving away too much, there’s some cleverness beneath the top-tier non-Shelby Mustang. Not only are the underbody aerodynamics extremely refined, with flicks and fins to help extract turbulent airflow, but the suspension and brakes are accordingly capable.

What do you think?
View
Comments

The 15.3-inch brakes up front and 13.9-inch brakes at the rear represent some of the largest rotors in any production car, all controlled by a brake-by-wire system. Behind the enormous brakes, magnetic dampers control the 3,991-pound body over bumps and through corners alike.

Yet the secret remains. Watch me dive deeper, and close in on how the Dark Horse produces world-beating performance. It all centers around the most basic (yet most complex) part of any car: The tires.

More on the Dark Horse

What Is a Mustang Dark Horse? It's More Great Branding From Ford
This One Simple Trick Will Make A Mustang Dark Horse Beat A Z06 In A Drag Race
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.
Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Man Wants To Buy A Ford Mustang. Then He Goes To Costco For One Specific Reason: 'Can I Charge It To My Costco Card?'

The Land Rover Discovery Sport Is Dead

The Most Powerful Cars You Can Still Get With A Manual

Hyundai Driver Goes ‘A Couple Hours’ Over 10,000-Mile Oil Change. Then The Mechanic Hears What It Does To Her Engine: ‘Wow’

Ford's Latest Recalls Affect 110,000 Vehicles—Including The Mustang

Honda Could Resurrect The High-Riding Accord Crosstour

The Stick Shift Isn't Dead Yet: Every Manual Car You Can Still Buy In 2026