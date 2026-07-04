Would A Massive Discount Entice You To Buy A Polestar 4?

THE BREAKDOWN Polestar is offering up to a $25,000 discount on new Polestar 4 models.

0% APR financing for up to 60 months available.

$399 per month lease with a $1,000 down payment.

The Polestar brand is dead in the United States. More accurately, the Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer can no longer sell cars in the country starting with the 2027 model year due to a new Connected Vehicles Rule from the US Department of Commerce.

That means Polestar will need to clear out its existing inventory, and if you are willing to buy from a dead brand, you could score a massive discount.

How big of a discount? Pop over to the Polestar website, and you will see a "$25,000 Polestar Clean Vehicle Incentive," which can be applied toward a cash purchase. The deal is valid from July 1st to July 31st, 2026.

Photo by: Polestar

As the website hints, the $25,000 discount is only eligible if you pay for the Polestar 4 in cash, which is not something many buyers can or want to do even when a company hasn’t just been banned from selling cars in the US.

If you do have the cash burning a hole in your bank account, a new 2026 Polestar 4 currently starts at $57,800 for the rear motor car. The $25,000 discount pulls that down to just $32,800, around the same price as a Toyota Camry.

Assuming you want a dual motor car, this model was priced higher at $64,300. However, with the tremendous discount, even this model is now pretty affordable at just $39,300. The rear motor car will go 310 miles on a charge, while the dual motor car drops to 280 miles. In exchange, the dual motor car is quicker: 544 horsepower versus 272 hp in the RWD car.

Even if you can’t pay cash for the car, Polestar still has some great offers through July 31st to clear out its remaining inventory.

$19,000 cash applied towards a lease

$18,000 cash with 0% APR for up to 60 months

$1,000 loyalty bonus toward purchase or lease

What do you think?

Leasing a Polestar could be a great option, since you won’t be on the hook long term for a car that no longer has a brand operating in the US. You can score a Polestar 4 long-range single motor for $399 per month for 39 months with only $1,000 down thanks to a $19,000 clean vehicle incentive. The lease only includes 7,500 miles per year, but you can likely buy more.

Gallery: 2025 Polestar 4 First Drive 27

Motor1's Take: Buying a vampire car from a defunct brand can be tricky in terms of servicing, but there is a chance that Volvo dealers can service these vehicles. Motor1 has reached out to Volvo to inquire about the future of Polestar maintenance in the US. We will update the story if we receive more information.

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