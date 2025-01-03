The Ford Mustang Just Had Its Worst Sales Year Ever

Sales figures are coming in, and the news isn't good for the Ford Mustang. The enduring pony car had just 44,003 buyers last year, officially making 2024 the worst year for Mustang sales in its 60-year history. Sales have dipped to the point where the electric Mustang Mach-E—shunned by pony car purists as not being a real Mustang—outsold it by over 7,000 units.

This isn't a one-time fluke, either. Mustang sales have been on a steady decline for years, save for 2023 when the numbers were up slightly. Previously, the worst sales year on record was 2022 with 47,566 units sold. Taking a closer look at this year's numbers shows a very sharp decline at the end of the year, falling 43.4 percent in Q4 compared to last year, with only 7,518 cars sold. That's not far from the Chevrolet Camaro's Q4 sales in 2023, and we know how that ended up.

Photo by: Ford

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Meanwhile, the Mach-E is on fire. Sales for the electric crossover reached 51,745 in 2024, helped by a strong fourth quarter with 16,119 units sold—a 35.6 percent increase compared to last year. To be fair, Ford has been aggressive with Mach-E pricing and incentives over the last 12 months to counter slowing EV demand. Heading into 2025, the Mach-E starts at $38,490 for the Select trim with rear-wheel drive. Meanwhile, the gas-powered 2025 Mustang EcoBoost starts at $33,515, the same as last year. However, GT prices are up $2,600, with the least expensive now starting at $47,055.

Ford didn't immediately respond to our request for comment on Mustang sales. It's unclear if other factors like supply or manufacturing issues contributed to the hefty year-over-year drop. We'll update the post if new information becomes available.

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Source: Ford

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