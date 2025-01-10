Latest RTR Mustang Is an EcoBoost With Dark Horse Parts

There were two Mustangs on display at Ford's media preview for the 2025 Detroit Auto Show. Joining the striped Mustang GTD Spirit of America on the floor—after doing several donuts and slow-speed drifts in the hands of Vaugh Gittin Jr.—is the new Mustang RTR. Yes, it's that RTR, but it isn't an after-sale upfit done at Gittin Jr.'s tuning company. It will be built by Ford at the Mustang plant in Michigan.

And it doesn't have a thumping V-8 under the hood. This new Mustang is an EcoBoost, one that Gittin Jr. says is "the most advanced, accessible, and fun Mustang EcoBoost possible." Or rather, it will be someday. The camo-wrapped car shown here is a prototype and as such, very little information is available. Ford says it borrows some parts from the Mustang Dark Horse. It has massive Brembo brakes. There's an anti-lag system for the turbo. And it will wear RTR-specific exterior bits like the grille.

Photos by: Ford

“If it involves driving fast or having fun, Ford is giving Mustang customers the tools to do it,” said Mustang Brand Manager Joe Bellino. “From Drift Brake to Line Lock to Mustang Unleashed and the new features coming to Mustang RTR, Ford won’t stop innovating with Mustang.”

RTR has tweaked Mustangs and worked with Ford for years. But the new RTR goes beyond a handshake and some donor cars. This time, it will be built by Ford and sold through Ford dealers as a Mustang trim. It's only the second time in the company's history that a high-performance vehicle was co-created with an outside collaborator and built in-house.

What do you think?

“I'm pumped to have the opportunity to create what we believe is the most exciting turbocharged Mustang ever,” said RTR President and Founder Vaughn Gittin, Jr. "This Mustang RTR is pure accessible fun, with many enhancements, including Mustang Dark Horse components, Mustang EcoBoost’s near-perfect weight distribution, and RTR’s signature styling, it’s ready for drifting, drag racing, back-road cruising, or ripping around an autocross track. The new Mustang RTR is truly ready to rock."

Gallery: 2025 Ford Mustang RTR Prototype 35 Source: Ford

Ford won't yet reveal when the finished product will be revealed. But you can see the prototype on display at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, running January 11-20.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Ford

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy