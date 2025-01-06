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Accord Sales Dropped Massively In 2024. Honda Says It Was On Purpose

Honda sold 30,000 fewer Accords in 2024 than in 2023.

Honda Accord
Photo by: Honda
Chris Perkins Chris Perkins
By: Chris Perkins
at 1:00pm ET
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Even in our crossover-filled world, the Honda Accord remains popular. It was one of the best-selling passenger cars of 2024, but that's despite the fact that its sales took a dive last year. Honda sold 162,723 in the US last year compared to 197,947 in 2023, a 17.8% decrease. 

A Honda spokesperson tells Motor1 that Honda decreased Accord production on purpose last year. Honda consolidated its Marysville, Ohio factory from two production lines to one, as it preps the plant for EV production later this year. "We anticipated a decrease in Accord volume last year with this line consolidation taking place at Marysville Auto Plant," the spokesperson said in a statement. "With that, we are adding Civic production capacity and with the introduction of a Civic hybrid, we will be able to offset that production loss."

Honda sold 40,000 more Civics in 2024 than in 2023. And overall, Honda sales rose 11% year-over-year, thanks to big gains by the HR-V, CR-V, and Pilot.

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Admittedly, the mid-size sedan segment is shrinking, too, with the (now-discontinued) Chevrolet Malibu, Nissan Altima, and Kia K5 also posting decreases, the Kia's being the biggest. The only mid-size sedans that grew were the new-for-2024 Toyota Camry and facelifted-for-2024 Hyundai Sonata.

Car 2024 Sales 2023 Sales YoY Change 
Toyota Camry 309,876 290,649 6.6%
Honda Accord 162,723 197,947 -17.8%
Chevrolet Malibu 117,319 130,342 -10%
Nissan Altima 113,898 128,030 -11%
Hyundai Sonata 69,343 45,344 53%
Kia K5 46,311 64,772 -28.5%
Total 819,470 857,084 -4.3%

So, while Accord sales dropping seems like a big deal, in a lot of ways, it isn't. Plus, it was still the fourth-best selling car—not crossover, not truck—in the US in 2024.

More on 2024 Car Sales

Cheap Car Sales Exploded in 2024
Hyundai Is Absolutely Killing It This Year
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